Sorcerer Ascent map and locations guide

Our Roblox Sorcerer Ascent map and locations guide gives you the rundown on each area, from what you can do to the NPCs you can meet.

Sorcerer Ascent map and locations: a man stood in the middle of a dojo
If you find yourself wandering the streets aimlessly in this Roblox game, you should read our Sorcerer Ascent map and locations guide, as we can tell you about each area, including where to find those elusive NPCs.

Here's what you need to know about the Sorcerer Ascent map and locations:

All Sorcerer Ascent map locations

In the table below, we list all of the locations in Sorcerer Ascent, along with the recommended levels you should be for each one, what you can find in them, and, finally, which NPCs live there.

Location Level Features NPCs
Shibuya Streets 1-20
  • Tutorial quests
  • Starter NPC vendors
  • First mission board
  • Basic curse spawns
  • Mission board
  • Tutorial Guide
  • Weapon Vendor
Jujutsu High 20-40
  • Clan selection NPC
  • Daily mission board
  • Learn techniques
  • Training dummies
  • Clan Master
  • Fujimura (must be level 15 to unlock)
  • Technique Trainer
  • Yaga
Cursed Forest 40-60
  • AoE farming spot
  • Group grinding
  • High curse density
  • Rare materials drop
  • Forest Guardian
  • Material Trader
Hidden Inventory 60-80
  • Bosses
  • Domain essence drops
  • Elite curse spawns
  • Special grade missions
  • Boss Summoner
  • Goodwill Exchange NPC
Kyoto Campus 70+
  • Clan bonuses
  • Goodwill Exchange
  • Soul swap stone trading
  • Weapon upgrades
  • Clan Representative
  • Goodwill Exchange
  • Merchant
  • Weapon Smith
Shibuya Underground 80+
  • Domain reset
  • Domain trial entrance
  • Hidden quests
  • Rare curse spawns
  • Hidden Quest Giver
  • Mahito
Hidden Temple 80+
  • Boss
  • Domain expansion unlock
  • Domain trial chamber
  • +25% success rate to rituals
  • Domain Guardian
  • Ritual Master
Culling Game Arena 800-100
  • Colony missions
  • Leaderboards
  • PvP rewards
  • Ranked PvP
  • PvP Coordinator
  • Reward Vendor
Shinjuku Showdown 100-105
  • Best loot you can get
  • Cosmetics
  • Raid boss
  • Special grade requirement
  • Special Grade Vendor
  • Sukuna

Sorcerer Ascent map and locations: character stands in tutorial area of the game, with hills behind them. It's dark and raining heavily

What are the best Sorcerer Ascent locations for farming?

Depending on what level you are, there are different places to go to farm. Firstly, if you're below level 40, you should follow the path that takes you from Shibuya Streets to Jujutsu High, as you can complete a bunch of tutorial missions and defeat training dummies for some XP.

When you reach the mid-game, between level 40 and 80, it's best to run between the Cursed Forest and Gidden Inventory, especially as you can farm the bosses you find there. Finally, when you reach level 80, and in the endgame, it's best to move between the Culling Game Arena and Shinjuju Showdown, where you can complete PvP missions, take part in special raids, and defeat Sukuna as much as you like to get the best gear.

