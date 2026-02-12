If you find yourself wandering the streets aimlessly in this Roblox game, you should read our Sorcerer Ascent map and locations guide, as we can tell you about each area, including where to find those elusive NPCs.

Our help extends beyond our map knowledge, too, as we have a Sorcerer Ascent codes guide that's full of valuable freebies - every item and roll counts in this game. Speaking of rolls, you can also check out our Sorcerer Ascent tier list to see which Sorcerer Ascent techniques and Sorcerer Ascent clans you should try to get.

Here's what you need to know about the Sorcerer Ascent map and locations:

All Sorcerer Ascent map locations

In the table below, we list all of the locations in Sorcerer Ascent, along with the recommended levels you should be for each one, what you can find in them, and, finally, which NPCs live there.

Location Level Features NPCs Shibuya Streets 1-20 Tutorial quests

Starter NPC vendors

First mission board

Basic curse spawns Mission board

Tutorial Guide

Weapon Vendor Jujutsu High 20-40 Clan selection NPC

Daily mission board

Learn techniques

Training dummies Clan Master

Fujimura (must be level 15 to unlock)

Technique Trainer

Yaga Cursed Forest 40-60 AoE farming spot

Group grinding

High curse density

Rare materials drop Forest Guardian

Material Trader Hidden Inventory 60-80 Bosses

Domain essence drops

Elite curse spawns

Special grade missions Boss Summoner

Goodwill Exchange NPC Kyoto Campus 70+ Clan bonuses

Goodwill Exchange

Soul swap stone trading

Weapon upgrades Clan Representative

Goodwill Exchange

Merchant

Weapon Smith Shibuya Underground 80+ Domain reset

Domain trial entrance

Hidden quests

Rare curse spawns Hidden Quest Giver

Mahito Hidden Temple 80+ Boss

Domain expansion unlock

Domain trial chamber

+25% success rate to rituals Domain Guardian

Ritual Master Culling Game Arena 800-100 Colony missions

Leaderboards

PvP rewards

Ranked PvP PvP Coordinator

Reward Vendor Shinjuku Showdown 100-105 Best loot you can get

Cosmetics

Raid boss

Special grade requirement Special Grade Vendor

Sukuna

What are the best Sorcerer Ascent locations for farming?

Depending on what level you are, there are different places to go to farm. Firstly, if you're below level 40, you should follow the path that takes you from Shibuya Streets to Jujutsu High, as you can complete a bunch of tutorial missions and defeat training dummies for some XP.

When you reach the mid-game, between level 40 and 80, it's best to run between the Cursed Forest and Gidden Inventory, especially as you can farm the bosses you find there. Finally, when you reach level 80, and in the endgame, it's best to move between the Culling Game Arena and Shinjuju Showdown, where you can complete PvP missions, take part in special raids, and defeat Sukuna as much as you like to get the best gear.