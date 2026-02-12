If you find yourself wandering the streets aimlessly in this Roblox game, you should read our Sorcerer Ascent map and locations guide, as we can tell you about each area, including where to find those elusive NPCs.
Our help extends beyond our map knowledge, too, as we have a Sorcerer Ascent codes guide that's full of valuable freebies - every item and roll counts in this game. Speaking of rolls, you can also check out our Sorcerer Ascent tier list to see which Sorcerer Ascent techniques and Sorcerer Ascent clans you should try to get.
Here's what you need to know about the Sorcerer Ascent map and locations:
All Sorcerer Ascent map locations
In the table below, we list all of the locations in Sorcerer Ascent, along with the recommended levels you should be for each one, what you can find in them, and, finally, which NPCs live there.
|Location
|Level
|Features
|NPCs
|Shibuya Streets
|1-20
|
|
|Jujutsu High
|20-40
|
|
|Cursed Forest
|40-60
|
|
|Hidden Inventory
|60-80
|
|
|Kyoto Campus
|70+
|
|
|Shibuya Underground
|80+
|
|
|Hidden Temple
|80+
|
|
|Culling Game Arena
|800-100
|
|
|Shinjuku Showdown
|100-105
|
|
What are the best Sorcerer Ascent locations for farming?
Depending on what level you are, there are different places to go to farm. Firstly, if you're below level 40, you should follow the path that takes you from Shibuya Streets to Jujutsu High, as you can complete a bunch of tutorial missions and defeat training dummies for some XP.
When you reach the mid-game, between level 40 and 80, it's best to run between the Cursed Forest and Gidden Inventory, especially as you can farm the bosses you find there. Finally, when you reach level 80, and in the endgame, it's best to move between the Culling Game Arena and Shinjuju Showdown, where you can complete PvP missions, take part in special raids, and defeat Sukuna as much as you like to get the best gear.