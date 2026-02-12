Sorcerer Ascent quests guide

In order to progress in the game, you need to make sure you're on top of your Sorcerer Ascent quests. Completing main and special questlines can unlock some pretty essential powerful abilities, so you'll need to make sure you know how to accept them and complete them.

To aid you on your questing journey, you'll probably need to grab some Sorcerer Ascent codes and, to decipher which Sorcerer Ascent clan to join, you'll want a Sorcerer Ascent tier list.

Sorcerer Ascent quest - Grade 4 sorcerer

The quest to become a grade 4 sorcerer unlocks at level 12. It's important because it marks the start of your journey as a sorcerer and allows you to join the Jujutsu Academy.

To get this quest, follow the main storyline quests in Kitagawa Village and The Ruined Village. When you defeat the final boss of the latter area, you will be prompted to head towards the Academy to enroll. Check out the Sorcerer Ascent map, pick up your sorcerer uniform from Miwa, and you're ready to go.

Cursed energy training Sorcerer Ascent quest

Unlocking right after grade 4 sorcerer at level 13, cursed energy training allows you to unlock Sorcerer Ascent techniques for the first time. This means you can reach new heights of power and take down your enemies with greater ease.

You can follow the quest marker to get to Hotarugawa Town and find Fujimura, who will give you a quick crash course in cursed energy training. After that, it's up to you to use what you've learned in battle.

Maximum energy output Sorcerer Ascent quest

The next major quest lies at level 70, where you learn a method of channeling your maximum cursed energy output. You'll have to head to Jujutsu High for this one. There are three quests to do at this time - the first asks you to cough up 2,500 energy shards, the second requires you to unleash 50k damage with your skills, and the third demands you win two goodwills.

It's well worth the trouble, though, as you gain both a greater cursed energy amount and output, as well as Black Flash skill variants if you have techniques that use them unlocked (for example, Straw Doll).

Simple domain Sorcerer Ascent quest

The simple domain quest unlocks at level 85, and upon its completion, you gain a huge defensive buff in domain expansions. Essentially, the simple domain technique erects a barrier around you, meaning the domain doesn't affect you negatively.

Unfortunately, it takes some preparation to begin this quest, as you need to have a new Shadow Style Book to begin. Additionally, make sure you have a Soul Swap Stone to hand, as you need to fight Kusakabe and swap your souls to allow you to use his skillset. Defeating him is otherwise pretty difficult.

Domain Expansion preparation Sorcerer Ascent quest

The last major quest unlocks at level 105 and prepares you for the most difficult domain expansions. However, for that reason, it has a long and arduous list of tasks to complete.

Here are the requirements for the quest:

Demonstrate 100k technique damage

Experience eight domain expansions. This can be via an opponent or your own

Win three goodwills

Win ten ranked matches

Win a solo boss fight with your souls swapped

Give the NPC one Domain Expansion Essence

Best of luck with all your quests. We'll see you in a dungeon.