Sorcerer Ascent techniques guide

While they can be powerful tools to help you, navigating Sorcerer Ascent techniques can be a bit tricky. Luckily, we're here to break down everything you need to know about each of them, including their abilities and what stats you'll need to make sure you can actually use them.
You'll want to have a Sorcerer Ascent tier list open alongside this guide, so you can pick which one you'd like to go for as you read. Plus, if you need some assistance in sourcing materials to be the very best you can be, we have your back with Sorcerer Ascent codes.
Special Sorcerer Ascent techniques
Special techniques are the rarest type, and have a 0.5% drop rate. As such, they're much more powerful.
Blood Manipulation
Here are all the abilities unlocked with the Blood Manipulation technique, including the Choso-exclusive ability, Flowing Red Scale: Stack. Blood Manipulation's Domain Expansion is Bloodmoon Eclipse.
|Ability
|Requirement
|Blood Edge
|Ten strength
|Blood Spikes
|20 cursed energy amount
|Bloody Disc
|55 cursed energy amount and 30 cursed energy output
|Flowing Red Scale: Stack
|Choso clan only. 40 agility and 65 cursed energy amount
|Piercing Blood
|Ten cursed energy amount, and ten cursed energy output
|Super Nova
|35 defense and 40 cursed energy amount
|X Slash
|20 agility and 50 cursed energy amount
Disaster Plants
Below are all the abilities unlocked with the Disaster Plants technique. This technique's Domain Expansion is Shining Sea of Growing Branches.
|Ability
|Requirement
|Ball Spikes
|45 cursed energy amount
|Cursed Buds
|40 defense and 55 cursed energy amount
|Flower Absorb
|40 defense and 50 cursed energy amount
|Flower Field
|30 cursed energy amount
|Huge Root
|45 cursed energy amount and 80 cursed energy output
|Root Pierce
|30 strength and 70 cursed energy amount
|Wooden Balls
|Ten cursed energy amount
Disaster Flame
These are all the abilities unlocked with the Disaster Flame technique. This technique's Domain Expansion is Coffin of the Iron Mountain.
|Ability
|Requirement
|Dash Eruption
|35 agility and 65 cursed energy amount
|Ember Insects
|85 cursed energy amount
|Fire Bullets
|Ten agility and 25 cursed energy amount
|Incineration
|55 agility and 25 cursed energy amount
|Magma Ball
|55 cursed energy amount and 35 cursed energy output
|Maximum Meteor
|Maximum mastery on cursed technique
|Purple Flame
|25 agility and 40 cursed energy amount
|Volcano
|15 cursed energy amount
Glorious Sorcerer Ascent techniques
At a 3% drop rate, glorious techniques are still rare and powerful, but less so than special ones.
Straw Doll
Here's a list of all the abilities that are unlocked with the Straw Doll technique. This technique's Domain Expansion is The Doll House.
|Ability
|Requirement
|Hair Steal
|N/A
|Hairpin
|30 cursed energy amount
|Nails Launch
|25 cursed energy amount
|Power Nail
|25 strength and 50 cursed energy amount
|Power Nail (Black flash version)
|Max. energy output
|Resonance
|Ten cursed energy amount
|Rubber Mallet Beatdown
|20 strength
Cursed Speech
Below are all the abilities unlocked with the Cursed Speech technique. This technique's Domain Expansion is Echo Chamber.
|Ability
|Requirement
|Blast Away
|50 cursed energy output
|Die
|50 defense and 100 cursed energy output
|Don't Move
|25 cursed energy output
|Explode
|15 cursed energy output
|Plummet
|50 cursed energy amount
|Throat Medicine
|25 defense
Ratio
Listed below are all the abilities unlocked with the Ratio technique. This technique's Domain Expansion is Overtime Shift.
|Ability
|Requirement
|Collapse
|60 cursed energy amount and 40 cursed energy output
|Ratio Cut
|20 agility and 25 cursed energy amount
|Ratio Dash
|Ten agility and ten cursed energy amount
|Ratio Jump
|45 strength and 35 cursed energy output
|Ratio Punch
|75 strength and 50 cursed energy output
|Rocksolid Counter
|60 defense and 85 strength
Epic Sorcerer Ascent techniques
Epic techniques have an 18.5% drop rate, making them rare but not impossible to obtain.
Blazing Courage
Here are all the abilities unlocked with the Blazing Courage technique. This technique's Domain Expansion is The Arsonist.
|Ability
|Requirement
|Fire Burn
|25 strength
|Fire Slash
|50 strength
|Flame Ball
|35 cursed energy output
|Flame Jump
|Ten cursed energy output
|Flame Roar
|20 cursed energy output
Explosive Flesh
Below, you can find all the abilities unlocked with the Explosive Flesh technique. This technique's Domain Expansion is Self Explosion.
|Ability
|Requirement
|Explosion Dash
|45 agility and 35 cursed energy amount
|Explosion Jump
|Ten agility and 25 cursed energy output
|Explosion Punch
|Ten cursed energy output
|Eye Bomb
|60 defense and 40 cursed energy amount
|Tooth Bomb
|35 defense and 35 cursed energy amount
Rare Sorcerer Ascent techniques
Rare techniques are the most common form, making them slightly less powerful.
Crystal Formation
Here's a list of the abilities unlocked with the Crystal Formation technique. This technique's Domain Expansion is Crystal Cave.
|Ability
|Requirement
|Crystal Armor
|60 defense and 50 cursed energy amount
|Crystal Spikes
|15 cursed energy amount
|Crystal Stomp
|35 strength and 30 cursed energy amount
|Crystal Substitution
|30 agility and 75 defense
|Sword Crush
|20 cursed energy amount
Earth Manipulation
Listed here are the abilities unlocked with the Earth Manipulation technique. This technique's Domain Expansion is Stone Temple.
|Ability
|Requirement
|Defense Dome
|60 defense and 60 cursed energy amount
|Stone Hands
|40 cursed energy amount
|Stone Horn
|Ten cursed energy amount
|Stone Punch
|20 strength
|Stone Throw
|30 strength and 25 cursed energy amount
How do I reroll Sorcerer Ascent techniques?
To get your first technique, you need to get to the rank of Grade 4 Sorcerer. In order to do this, defeat the boss in the Ruined Village, and shortly after, you'll be invited to join the Jujutsu Academy. The quest will offer you your sorcerer uniform and a tutorial on how to use cursed energy. Right after this, you'll get your initial technique, and you can check it in your menu.
If you're not happy with the technique you got, you can roll for a new one in the abilities menu. On the bottom right, you'll see your Sorcerer Ascent clan, and on the bottom left is where your technique will be displayed. Press 'roll' for a new one, if you have enough Soul Points. You'll need 100 points for one reroll, and you can get more points using our codes or by participating in raids and dungeons.