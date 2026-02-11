Sorcerer Ascent techniques guide

While they can be powerful tools to help you, navigating Sorcerer Ascent techniques can be a bit tricky. Luckily, we're here to break down everything you need to know about each of them, including their abilities and what stats you'll need to make sure you can actually use them.

You'll want to have a Sorcerer Ascent tier list open alongside this guide, so you can pick which one you'd like to go for as you read. Plus, if you need some assistance in sourcing materials to be the very best you can be, we have your back with Sorcerer Ascent codes.

Special Sorcerer Ascent techniques

Special techniques are the rarest type, and have a 0.5% drop rate. As such, they're much more powerful.

Blood Manipulation

Here are all the abilities unlocked with the Blood Manipulation technique, including the Choso-exclusive ability, Flowing Red Scale: Stack. Blood Manipulation's Domain Expansion is Bloodmoon Eclipse.

Ability Requirement Blood Edge Ten strength Blood Spikes 20 cursed energy amount Bloody Disc 55 cursed energy amount and 30 cursed energy output Flowing Red Scale: Stack Choso clan only. 40 agility and 65 cursed energy amount Piercing Blood Ten cursed energy amount, and ten cursed energy output Super Nova 35 defense and 40 cursed energy amount X Slash 20 agility and 50 cursed energy amount

Disaster Plants

Below are all the abilities unlocked with the Disaster Plants technique. This technique's Domain Expansion is Shining Sea of Growing Branches.

Ability Requirement Ball Spikes 45 cursed energy amount Cursed Buds 40 defense and 55 cursed energy amount Flower Absorb 40 defense and 50 cursed energy amount Flower Field 30 cursed energy amount Huge Root 45 cursed energy amount and 80 cursed energy output Root Pierce 30 strength and 70 cursed energy amount Wooden Balls Ten cursed energy amount

Disaster Flame

These are all the abilities unlocked with the Disaster Flame technique. This technique's Domain Expansion is Coffin of the Iron Mountain.

Ability Requirement Dash Eruption 35 agility and 65 cursed energy amount Ember Insects 85 cursed energy amount Fire Bullets Ten agility and 25 cursed energy amount Incineration 55 agility and 25 cursed energy amount Magma Ball 55 cursed energy amount and 35 cursed energy output Maximum Meteor Maximum mastery on cursed technique Purple Flame 25 agility and 40 cursed energy amount Volcano 15 cursed energy amount

Glorious Sorcerer Ascent techniques

At a 3% drop rate, glorious techniques are still rare and powerful, but less so than special ones.

Straw Doll

Here's a list of all the abilities that are unlocked with the Straw Doll technique. This technique's Domain Expansion is The Doll House.

Ability Requirement Hair Steal N/A Hairpin 30 cursed energy amount Nails Launch 25 cursed energy amount Power Nail 25 strength and 50 cursed energy amount Power Nail (Black flash version) Max. energy output Resonance Ten cursed energy amount Rubber Mallet Beatdown 20 strength

Cursed Speech

Below are all the abilities unlocked with the Cursed Speech technique. This technique's Domain Expansion is Echo Chamber.

Ability Requirement Blast Away 50 cursed energy output Die 50 defense and 100 cursed energy output Don't Move 25 cursed energy output Explode 15 cursed energy output Plummet 50 cursed energy amount Throat Medicine 25 defense

Ratio

Listed below are all the abilities unlocked with the Ratio technique. This technique's Domain Expansion is Overtime Shift.

Ability Requirement Collapse 60 cursed energy amount and 40 cursed energy output Ratio Cut 20 agility and 25 cursed energy amount Ratio Dash Ten agility and ten cursed energy amount Ratio Jump 45 strength and 35 cursed energy output Ratio Punch 75 strength and 50 cursed energy output Rocksolid Counter 60 defense and 85 strength

Epic Sorcerer Ascent techniques

Epic techniques have an 18.5% drop rate, making them rare but not impossible to obtain.

Blazing Courage

Here are all the abilities unlocked with the Blazing Courage technique. This technique's Domain Expansion is The Arsonist.

Ability Requirement Fire Burn 25 strength Fire Slash 50 strength Flame Ball 35 cursed energy output Flame Jump Ten cursed energy output Flame Roar 20 cursed energy output

Explosive Flesh

Below, you can find all the abilities unlocked with the Explosive Flesh technique. This technique's Domain Expansion is Self Explosion.

Ability Requirement Explosion Dash 45 agility and 35 cursed energy amount Explosion Jump Ten agility and 25 cursed energy output Explosion Punch Ten cursed energy output Eye Bomb 60 defense and 40 cursed energy amount Tooth Bomb 35 defense and 35 cursed energy amount

Rare Sorcerer Ascent techniques

Rare techniques are the most common form, making them slightly less powerful.

Crystal Formation

Here's a list of the abilities unlocked with the Crystal Formation technique. This technique's Domain Expansion is Crystal Cave.

Ability Requirement Crystal Armor 60 defense and 50 cursed energy amount Crystal Spikes 15 cursed energy amount Crystal Stomp 35 strength and 30 cursed energy amount Crystal Substitution 30 agility and 75 defense Sword Crush 20 cursed energy amount

Earth Manipulation

Listed here are the abilities unlocked with the Earth Manipulation technique. This technique's Domain Expansion is Stone Temple.

Ability Requirement Defense Dome 60 defense and 60 cursed energy amount Stone Hands 40 cursed energy amount Stone Horn Ten cursed energy amount Stone Punch 20 strength Stone Throw 30 strength and 25 cursed energy amount

How do I reroll Sorcerer Ascent techniques?

To get your first technique, you need to get to the rank of Grade 4 Sorcerer. In order to do this, defeat the boss in the Ruined Village, and shortly after, you'll be invited to join the Jujutsu Academy. The quest will offer you your sorcerer uniform and a tutorial on how to use cursed energy. Right after this, you'll get your initial technique, and you can check it in your menu.

If you're not happy with the technique you got, you can roll for a new one in the abilities menu. On the bottom right, you'll see your Sorcerer Ascent clan, and on the bottom left is where your technique will be displayed. Press 'roll' for a new one, if you have enough Soul Points. You'll need 100 points for one reroll, and you can get more points using our codes or by participating in raids and dungeons.