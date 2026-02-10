Sorcerer Ascent tier list February 2026

To truly be as powerful as you can be, you need to know what the best clans and techniques are, and that's where our Sorcerer Ascent tier list comes in, as we rank every single one, helping you discover what you should go after. We also explain how you join clans and unlock new techniques.

We can offer more details in our Sorcerer Ascent clans and Sorcerer Ascent techniques guides, if you'd like to learn the ins and outs of all of your options.

Sorcerer Ascent tier list

To keep things simple, we have two sections in our tier list: one for clans and the other for techniques. However, we must point out that these rankings are entirely subjective. While we mix our experience with the thoughts of the community, there may be some techniques or clans that you view more highly than us, and that's okay, go for what you like.

Sorcerer Ascent technique tier list

Rank Techniques S Infinity, Thunder God A Blazing Courage, Disaster Flames, Explosive Flesh, Shrine B Blood Manipulation, Cursed Speech, Earth Manipulation, Ratio C Disaster Plants, Straw Doll Technique D Crystal Formation

Sorcerer Ascent clans tier list

Rank Clans S Choso, Itadori, Kamo A Inumaki, Nanami, Tsukumo B Kugisaki, Kusakabe, Todo C Ino, Nitta D Amai, Muwa, Muta, Nishimiya

How do I unlock new techniques and clans?

The method for unlocking techniques and clans is the same: you need to roll for them. Yes, it's as simple as that - the issue lies in that some (typically, the better ones) are a higher rarity, making your chances of rolling for them very low. As such, it can take some time to get what you want, but at least you can use our Sorcerer Ascent codes guide to pick up some rolls, along with various other goodies.