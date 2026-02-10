Sorcerer Ascent weapons and accessories

Our helpful list has all the Sorcerer Ascent weapons and accessories available in the game, along with how you can get them.

Need a hand figuring out your build? Our list of Sorcerer Ascent weapons and accessories can help. Below is a concise list of every piece of equipment you can find in the game, along with how to get it, and where to equip it - the accessories have six different slots for you to work with.

All Sorcerer Ascent weapons

Here are all the weapons you can get in Sorcerer Ascent, along with how to get them, as well as which rarity and level they are:

Hammer

  • Level: one
  • Weapon type: hammer
  • Rarity: rare
  • How to obtain: Unlocks automatically when you get the Straw Doll curse technique

Kusakabe Katana

  • Level: one
  • Weapon type: katana
  • Rarity: glorious
  • How to obtain: Reward for clearing the Temple challenge

Cursed Tanto

  • Level: 20
  • Weapon type: dagger
  • Rarity: rare
  • How to obtain: Reward for defeating the Town Warden boss. It only has a 30% drop chance, so you may need to redo the fight

Pole

  • Level: 25
  • Weapon type: spear
  • Rarity: epic
  • How to obtain: Reward for clearing the Hotarugawa dungeon

Slaughter Demon

  • Level: 35
  • Weapon type: dagger
  • Rarity: epic
  • How to obtain: Reward for defeating the Yuji Itadori boss. It only has a 10% drop chance, so you may need to redo the fight

Ratio Cleaver

  • Level: 45
  • Weapon type: cleaver
  • Rarity: glorious
  • How to obtain: Reward for defeating the Nanami Kento boss. It only has a 4% drop chance, so you may need to redo the fight

Glaive

  • Level: 60
  • Weapon type: spear
  • Rarity: epic
  • How to obtain: Reward for clearing the Kanazawa dungeon

Ryoma Katana

  • Level: 80
  • Weapon type: katana
  • Rarity: special
  • How to obtain: Reward for clearing the Temple challenge

All Sorcerer Ascent accessories

Here are all of the accessories you can get in the Roblox game, along with their rarity and how to obtain them:

Accessory Rarity How to obtain
Lieutenant Headband Rare Lieutenant boss
Sorcerer Shirt Rare Complete main quest
Sorcerer Pants Rare Complete main quest
Panda Bandage Epic Temple challenge
Black Mask Epic Yoshiwara challenge
Red Necklace Epic Hotarugawa dungeon
Lieutenant Coat Epic Lieutenant boss
Vice-Captain Coat Epic Vice-Captain boss
Invader Leader's Shirt Epic Village Invader Leader boss
Invaders Leader's Pants Epic Village Invader Leader boss
Town Warden Pants Epic Town Warden boss
Straw Hat Glorious Yoshiwara challenge
Grasshopper Hat Glorious Grasshopper boss
Nanami Glasses Glorious Kento boss
Ryoma Scarf Glorious Ryoma Soul boss
Kato Necklace Glorious Kato Akumori boss
Cursed Necklace Glorious Gloomhorn boss
Town Warden Coat Glorious Town Warden boss
Kanazawa Raider Coat Glorious Kanazawa dungeon
Jogo Coat Glorious Jogo dungeon
Invader Leader's Coat Glorious Village Invader Leader boss
Lieutenant Shirt Glorious Lieutenant boss
Nanami Shirt Glorious Nanami Kento boss
Vice Captain Shirt Glorious Vice-Captain boss
Bojaack Shirt Glorious Meadow dungeon
Jogo Shirt Glorious Jogo dungeon
Lieutenant Pants Glorious Lieutenant boss
Nanami Pants Glorious Nanami Kento boss
Vice-Captain Pants Glorious Vice-Captain boss
Kanazawa Raider Pants Glorious Kanazawa dungeon
Bojaack Pants Glorious Meadow dungeon
Jogo Pants Glorious  Jogo dungeon
Blue Adventure Necklace Heian Yoshiwara challenge
Kato Cape Heian Kato Akumori boss
Bojaack Amigasa Special Meadow dungeon
Nanami Jacket Special Namai Kento boss
Yuji Shirt Special  Yuji Itadori boss
Kanazawa Raider Shirt Special Kanazawa dungeon
Ryoma's Kimono Special Ryoma Soul boss
World Curse Special Wraith boss
Kato Shirt Special Kato Akumori boss
Grasshopper Shirt Special Grasshopper boss
Yuji Pants Special Yuji Itadori boss
Ryoma's Hakama Special Ryoma Soul boss
World Curse Pants Special Wraith boss
Grasshopper Pants Special Grasshopper boss
Kato Greaves Special Kato Akumori boss
Gray Hakama Special Yoshiwara challenge

What are Sorcerer Ascent accessories?

The above items are equippable pieces that you can add to different slots on your person - head, shoulder, torso, leg, neck, and face. Each one comes with buffs like health regen, extra energy, or extra damage, so you can really tune your build to how you like it. Some items are easier to get than others, as they get unlocked through the story or early-game bosses, whereas others may take a while due to lower drop chances from harder bosses.

