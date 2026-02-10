Need a hand figuring out your build? Our list of Sorcerer Ascent weapons and accessories can help. Below is a concise list of every piece of equipment you can find in the game, along with how to get it, and where to equip it - the accessories have six different slots for you to work with.
You can also grab the new Sorcerer Ascent codes from our guide, and check out our Sorcerer Ascent tier list to see which specific weapons we rank the best.
All Sorcerer Ascent weapons
Here are all the weapons you can get in Sorcerer Ascent, along with how to get them, as well as which rarity and level they are:
Hammer
- Level: one
- Weapon type: hammer
- Rarity: rare
- How to obtain: Unlocks automatically when you get the Straw Doll curse technique
Kusakabe Katana
- Level: one
- Weapon type: katana
- Rarity: glorious
- How to obtain: Reward for clearing the Temple challenge
Cursed Tanto
- Level: 20
- Weapon type: dagger
- Rarity: rare
- How to obtain: Reward for defeating the Town Warden boss. It only has a 30% drop chance, so you may need to redo the fight
Pole
- Level: 25
- Weapon type: spear
- Rarity: epic
- How to obtain: Reward for clearing the Hotarugawa dungeon
Slaughter Demon
- Level: 35
- Weapon type: dagger
- Rarity: epic
- How to obtain: Reward for defeating the Yuji Itadori boss. It only has a 10% drop chance, so you may need to redo the fight
Ratio Cleaver
- Level: 45
- Weapon type: cleaver
- Rarity: glorious
- How to obtain: Reward for defeating the Nanami Kento boss. It only has a 4% drop chance, so you may need to redo the fight
Glaive
- Level: 60
- Weapon type: spear
- Rarity: epic
- How to obtain: Reward for clearing the Kanazawa dungeon
Ryoma Katana
- Level: 80
- Weapon type: katana
- Rarity: special
- How to obtain: Reward for clearing the Temple challenge
All Sorcerer Ascent accessories
Here are all of the accessories you can get in the Roblox game, along with their rarity and how to obtain them:
|Accessory
|Rarity
|How to obtain
|Lieutenant Headband
|Rare
|Lieutenant boss
|Sorcerer Shirt
|Rare
|Complete main quest
|Sorcerer Pants
|Rare
|Complete main quest
|Panda Bandage
|Epic
|Temple challenge
|Black Mask
|Epic
|Yoshiwara challenge
|Red Necklace
|Epic
|Hotarugawa dungeon
|Lieutenant Coat
|Epic
|Lieutenant boss
|Vice-Captain Coat
|Epic
|Vice-Captain boss
|Invader Leader's Shirt
|Epic
|Village Invader Leader boss
|Invaders Leader's Pants
|Epic
|Village Invader Leader boss
|Town Warden Pants
|Epic
|Town Warden boss
|Straw Hat
|Glorious
|Yoshiwara challenge
|Grasshopper Hat
|Glorious
|Grasshopper boss
|Nanami Glasses
|Glorious
|Kento boss
|Ryoma Scarf
|Glorious
|Ryoma Soul boss
|Kato Necklace
|Glorious
|Kato Akumori boss
|Cursed Necklace
|Glorious
|Gloomhorn boss
|Town Warden Coat
|Glorious
|Town Warden boss
|Kanazawa Raider Coat
|Glorious
|Kanazawa dungeon
|Jogo Coat
|Glorious
|Jogo dungeon
|Invader Leader's Coat
|Glorious
|Village Invader Leader boss
|Lieutenant Shirt
|Glorious
|Lieutenant boss
|Nanami Shirt
|Glorious
|Nanami Kento boss
|Vice Captain Shirt
|Glorious
|Vice-Captain boss
|Bojaack Shirt
|Glorious
|Meadow dungeon
|Jogo Shirt
|Glorious
|Jogo dungeon
|Lieutenant Pants
|Glorious
|Lieutenant boss
|Nanami Pants
|Glorious
|Nanami Kento boss
|Vice-Captain Pants
|Glorious
|Vice-Captain boss
|Kanazawa Raider Pants
|Glorious
|Kanazawa dungeon
|Bojaack Pants
|Glorious
|Meadow dungeon
|Jogo Pants
|Glorious
|Jogo dungeon
|Blue Adventure Necklace
|Heian
|Yoshiwara challenge
|Kato Cape
|Heian
|Kato Akumori boss
|Bojaack Amigasa
|Special
|Meadow dungeon
|Nanami Jacket
|Special
|Namai Kento boss
|Yuji Shirt
|Special
|Yuji Itadori boss
|Kanazawa Raider Shirt
|Special
|Kanazawa dungeon
|Ryoma's Kimono
|Special
|Ryoma Soul boss
|World Curse
|Special
|Wraith boss
|Kato Shirt
|Special
|Kato Akumori boss
|Grasshopper Shirt
|Special
|Grasshopper boss
|Yuji Pants
|Special
|Yuji Itadori boss
|Ryoma's Hakama
|Special
|Ryoma Soul boss
|World Curse Pants
|Special
|Wraith boss
|Grasshopper Pants
|Special
|Grasshopper boss
|Kato Greaves
|Special
|Kato Akumori boss
|Gray Hakama
|Special
|Yoshiwara challenge
What are Sorcerer Ascent accessories?
The above items are equippable pieces that you can add to different slots on your person - head, shoulder, torso, leg, neck, and face. Each one comes with buffs like health regen, extra energy, or extra damage, so you can really tune your build to how you like it. Some items are easier to get than others, as they get unlocked through the story or early-game bosses, whereas others may take a while due to lower drop chances from harder bosses.