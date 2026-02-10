Need a hand figuring out your build? Our list of Sorcerer Ascent weapons and accessories can help. Below is a concise list of every piece of equipment you can find in the game, along with how to get it, and where to equip it - the accessories have six different slots for you to work with.

You can also grab the new Sorcerer Ascent codes from our guide, and check out our Sorcerer Ascent tier list to see which specific weapons we rank the best.

All Sorcerer Ascent weapons

Here are all the weapons you can get in Sorcerer Ascent, along with how to get them, as well as which rarity and level they are:

Hammer

Level: one

one Weapon type: hammer

type: hammer Rarity: rare

rare How to obtain: Unlocks automatically when you get the Straw Doll curse technique

Kusakabe Katana

Level: one

one Weapon type: katana

type: katana Rarity: glorious

glorious How to obtain: Reward for clearing the Temple challenge

Cursed Tanto

Level: 20

20 Weapon type: dagger

type: dagger Rarity: rare

rare How to obtain: Reward for defeating the Town Warden boss. It only has a 30% drop chance, so you may need to redo the fight

Pole

Level: 25

25 Weapon type: spear

type: spear Rarity: epic

epic How to obtain: Reward for clearing the Hotarugawa dungeon

Slaughter Demon

Level: 35

35 Weapon type: dagger

type: dagger Rarity: epic

epic How to obtain: Reward for defeating the Yuji Itadori boss. It only has a 10% drop chance, so you may need to redo the fight

Ratio Cleaver

Level: 45

45 Weapon type: cleaver

type: cleaver Rarity: glorious

glorious How to obtain: Reward for defeating the Nanami Kento boss. It only has a 4% drop chance, so you may need to redo the fight

Glaive

Level: 60

60 Weapon type: spear

type: spear Rarity: epic

epic How to obtain: Reward for clearing the Kanazawa dungeon

Ryoma Katana

Level: 80

80 Weapon type: katana

type: katana Rarity: special

special How to obtain: Reward for clearing the Temple challenge

All Sorcerer Ascent accessories

Here are all of the accessories you can get in the Roblox game, along with their rarity and how to obtain them:

Accessory Rarity How to obtain Lieutenant Headband Rare Lieutenant boss Sorcerer Shirt Rare Complete main quest Sorcerer Pants Rare Complete main quest Panda Bandage Epic Temple challenge Black Mask Epic Yoshiwara challenge Red Necklace Epic Hotarugawa dungeon Lieutenant Coat Epic Lieutenant boss Vice-Captain Coat Epic Vice-Captain boss Invader Leader's Shirt Epic Village Invader Leader boss Invaders Leader's Pants Epic Village Invader Leader boss Town Warden Pants Epic Town Warden boss Straw Hat Glorious Yoshiwara challenge Grasshopper Hat Glorious Grasshopper boss Nanami Glasses Glorious Kento boss Ryoma Scarf Glorious Ryoma Soul boss Kato Necklace Glorious Kato Akumori boss Cursed Necklace Glorious Gloomhorn boss Town Warden Coat Glorious Town Warden boss Kanazawa Raider Coat Glorious Kanazawa dungeon Jogo Coat Glorious Jogo dungeon Invader Leader's Coat Glorious Village Invader Leader boss Lieutenant Shirt Glorious Lieutenant boss Nanami Shirt Glorious Nanami Kento boss Vice Captain Shirt Glorious Vice-Captain boss Bojaack Shirt Glorious Meadow dungeon Jogo Shirt Glorious Jogo dungeon Lieutenant Pants Glorious Lieutenant boss Nanami Pants Glorious Nanami Kento boss Vice-Captain Pants Glorious Vice-Captain boss Kanazawa Raider Pants Glorious Kanazawa dungeon Bojaack Pants Glorious Meadow dungeon Jogo Pants Glorious Jogo dungeon Blue Adventure Necklace Heian Yoshiwara challenge Kato Cape Heian Kato Akumori boss Bojaack Amigasa Special Meadow dungeon Nanami Jacket Special Namai Kento boss Yuji Shirt Special Yuji Itadori boss Kanazawa Raider Shirt Special Kanazawa dungeon Ryoma's Kimono Special Ryoma Soul boss World Curse Special Wraith boss Kato Shirt Special Kato Akumori boss Grasshopper Shirt Special Grasshopper boss Yuji Pants Special Yuji Itadori boss Ryoma's Hakama Special Ryoma Soul boss World Curse Pants Special Wraith boss Grasshopper Pants Special Grasshopper boss Kato Greaves Special Kato Akumori boss Gray Hakama Special Yoshiwara challenge

What are Sorcerer Ascent accessories?

The above items are equippable pieces that you can add to different slots on your person - head, shoulder, torso, leg, neck, and face. Each one comes with buffs like health regen, extra energy, or extra damage, so you can really tune your build to how you like it. Some items are easier to get than others, as they get unlocked through the story or early-game bosses, whereas others may take a while due to lower drop chances from harder bosses.