Sorcerer Incremental codes March 2026

Become the new best and brightest by redeeming Sorcerer Incremental codes, which offer free scrolls and rolls for your roguelike journey.

Sorcerer Incremental codes - against a blurry screenshot of the game, an anime Roblox figure looks imposing
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I love a roguelike Roblox game, and this one is completely text-based, making Sorcerer Incremental codes even more important. After all, how will the numbers keep going up if you don't have boosts to help you out along the way?

Codes can net you a ton of things, including scrolls for new allies, clans, energy types, and techniques. You can also get weapon rolls, which are useful, even if a bit random. Every little bit of progress you can make helps, though.

Here are all the new Sorcerer Incremental codes:

  • 4000LIKES - two technique rolls, an ally scroll, an energy scroll, a clan scroll, and a weapon roll (new!)
  • ROGUELIKE - three technique rolls, an ally scroll, an energy scroll, a clan scroll, and a weapon roll (new!)
  • 3000LIKES - two technique rolls, a clan scroll, and a weapon roll (new!)

 

Sorcerer Incremental is just one Roblox game that offers freebies via Roblox codes, so go and redeem as many as you can before they expire.

How do I redeem my Sorcerer Incremental codes?

It's not too difficult to redeem codes in this game, but you do have to perform an extra step compared to some other games:

Sorcerer Incremental codes redemption screen with Pocket Tactics filled in where the code goes

If you're struggling to find success with the codes, make sure you input them exactly as you can see them above. Codes are often case-sensitive, and sometimes people accidentally add a space before or after it, so make sure you've avoided these common errors first. You also have to join the group to use codes. If none of these things have helped you, the code may have expired - we're always checking for new ones, though, so come back again soon for more.

How do I get more Sorcerer Incremental codes?

It's not too easy to find more Sorcerer Incremental codes, as the developer doesn't drop them at consistent times. Instead, they're likely to come out when the game hits a specific milestone, including likes or visits. If you want to hunt for them yourself, go to the community page, but we recommend leaving it up to us, as we're always keeping the list fresh with the latest codes for you.

Is there a Sorcerer Incremental Discord server?

There is, and you can join it here to chat with other players and get updates from the developer about the future of the game. You'll also be able to report bugs, ask questions, and participate in polls. Seems like a good deal to us.

Expired codes:

  • QUEENOFCURSES 
  • 2000LIKES 
  • 2500LIKES
  • COOPRAIDS
  • SORRYFORWAIT

That's it for Sorcerer Incremental codes for now, but come back again for more codes to aid you in your fight.

Before starting at Pocket Tactics, Quinn freelanced articles and taught writing. They have a degree in Politics and another in Writing, a deep longing for the nostalgic days of the Wii’s prime era, and an interest in storytelling. With a taste in gaming described as ‘eclectic’, they’ll play pretty much anything as long as it’s got some soul and fun colors. They particularly love Hades, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Roblox, and Animal Crossing: New Leaf (the latter even despite losing their 3DS many moons ago). Their biggest gaming guilty pleasure is interactive romance novels, but they frequently need to remind themselves that it’s okay to like things, actually.

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