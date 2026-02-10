Sorcerer Tycoon codes February 2026

If your funds are running low, our Sorcerer Tycoon codes are here to help. Restock your yen and cursed energy reserves to grow your tycoon and become strong enough to beat the various world bosses - and other players - who threaten your empire.

We look for new Sorcerer Tycoon codes regularly.

Here are all the new Sorcerer Tycoon codes:

BONUSCODE1.5K - 3k yen, 1.5k cursed energy, and one cursed finger (new!)

UPDATE1 - 2k yen, 500 cursed energy, and one cursed finger (new!)

WORLDBOSS - 5k yen, 2k cursed energy, and one cursed finger (new!)

How do I redeem Sorcerer Tycoon codes?

Redeeming Sorcerer Tycoon codes is fairly simple. All you have to do is:

Join the Roblox group

Open Sorcerer Tycoon in Roblox

Tap the Settings button and scroll to the bottom

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem

Enjoy your freebies

What are Sorcerer Tycoon codes?

Sorcerer Tycoon codes are unique passwords that the game's team gives out to reward players. These codes typically coincide with major game updates and milestones, and offer plenty of yen, cursed energy, and even cursed fingers.

Is there a Sorcerer Tycoon Discord server?

Yes, there is a Sorcerer Tycoon Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to read the latest dev logs, take part in polls and giveaways, and view the official tier list.

How do I get more Sorcerer Tycoon codes?

The best way to get more Sorcerer Tycoon codes is to check back often. We're dedicated to keeping this guide as up to date as possible, so you'll always find the latest freebies here. If you fancy doing some searching of your own, try the game's Discord server or Roblox group, as linked above.

Expired codes:

RELEASE

