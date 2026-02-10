Sorcerer Tycoon codes February 2026

Redeem these new Roblox Sorcerer Tycoon codes for tons of free yen, cursed energy, and cursed fingers to grow your strength.

If your funds are running low, our Sorcerer Tycoon codes are here to help. Restock your yen and cursed energy reserves to grow your tycoon and become strong enough to beat the various world bosses - and other players - who threaten your empire.

We look for new Sorcerer Tycoon codes regularly, so we recommend bookmarking this page and visiting again soon for more useful boosts.

Here are all the new Sorcerer Tycoon codes:

  • BONUSCODE1.5K - 3k yen, 1.5k cursed energy, and one cursed finger (new!)
  • UPDATE1 - 2k yen, 500 cursed energy, and one cursed finger (new!)
  • WORLDBOSS - 5k yen, 2k cursed energy, and one cursed finger (new!)

Sorcerer Tycoon codes: A screenshot of the codes box with Pocket Tactics in the slot and a PT logo in the top right corner

How do I redeem Sorcerer Tycoon codes?

Redeeming Sorcerer Tycoon codes is fairly simple. All you have to do is:

  • Join the Roblox group
  • Open Sorcerer Tycoon in Roblox
  • Tap the Settings button and scroll to the bottom
  • Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem
  • Enjoy your freebies

What are Sorcerer Tycoon codes?

Sorcerer Tycoon codes are unique passwords that the game's team gives out to reward players. These codes typically coincide with major game updates and milestones, and offer plenty of yen, cursed energy, and even cursed fingers.

Sorcerer Tycoon codes: A screenshot of the Discord invite with a PT logo in the top right corner

Is there a Sorcerer Tycoon Discord server?

Yes, there is a Sorcerer Tycoon Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to read the latest dev logs, take part in polls and giveaways, and view the official tier list.

How do I get more Sorcerer Tycoon codes?

The best way to get more Sorcerer Tycoon codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. We're dedicated to keeping this guide as up to date as possible, so you'll always find the latest freebies here. If you fancy doing some searching of your own, try the game's Discord server or Roblox group, as linked above.

Expired codes:

  • RELEASE

Check back soon for even more freebies in Sorcerer Tycoon!

