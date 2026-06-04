Soul Land Awakening World tier list June 2026

If you're jumping into the latest Soul Land game, then we recommend taking a look at our Soul Land: Awakening World tier list, which ranks all of the spirits you can get. You can equip them and level them up, then make use of the skills as you fight enemies.

Get yourself registered as a Spirimaster, then hunt down Spirimon and absorb their powers to improve your battle ability.

Soul Land: Awakening World tier list

Rank Soul Land Awakening spirit S Thunderex, Firedrake, Gold-Feathered Owl, Wraith Cat, White Tiger, Hepta Blade A Fiery Phoenix, Ice Phoenix, Windbell Bird, Fire Wolf, Swift, Nine-Tailed Fox, Gale Wolf, Deadly Arachnid, Ennea Pagoda B Silvan Grass, Supple Rabbit

How do I get more Soul Land Awakening World spirits and characters?

The spirit summon feature unlocks when you reach level 17 and complete the main quest 'Soul-Awakening Realm'. This allows you to pull and see which spirits you get. It takes about an hour (or more, if you're not skipping dialogue) to get to this point of the game.

However, you can't use the second part of the banner until you pull an SSR rarity spirit. As far as we can see, there's not much free currency to begin with, so this may take you a while.