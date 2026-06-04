Soul Land Awakening World tier list June 2026

Check out our Soul Land Awakening World tier list, which ranks all of the available spirits.

Soul Land Awakening World tier list - a screenshot from a trailer showing a character with a glowing sword
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If you're jumping into the latest Soul Land game, then we recommend taking a look at our Soul Land: Awakening World tier list, which ranks all of the spirits you can get. You can equip them and level them up, then make use of the skills as you fight enemies.

Get yourself registered as a Spirimaster, then hunt down Spirimon and absorb their powers to improve your battle ability.

Soul Land: Awakening World tier list

Rank Soul Land Awakening spirit
S Thunderex, Firedrake, Gold-Feathered Owl, Wraith Cat, White Tiger, Hepta Blade
A Fiery Phoenix, Ice Phoenix, Windbell Bird, Fire Wolf, Swift, Nine-Tailed Fox, Gale Wolf, Deadly Arachnid, Ennea Pagoda
B Silvan Grass, Supple Rabbit

Soul Land Awakening World tier list - the in-game summoning banner

How do I get more Soul Land Awakening World spirits and characters?

The spirit summon feature unlocks when you reach level 17 and complete the main quest 'Soul-Awakening Realm'. This allows you to pull and see which spirits you get. It takes about an hour (or more, if you're not skipping dialogue) to get to this point of the game.

However, you can't use the second part of the banner until you pull an SSR rarity spirit. As far as we can see, there's not much free currency to begin with, so this may take you a while.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.

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