Soul Land New World tier list November 2024

Our Soul Land tier list ranks every playable character in this exciting gacha MMORPG, so you know who’s worthy of your hard-earned pulls and which units you should skip. Based on the Chinese novel Soul Land, the game invites you to immerse yourself in the classic IP and set out on a journey alongside the Seven Monsters of Shrek. So, if you want to ensure you’ve got the best adventuring party, read on.

Soul Land tier list

Here are all the Soul Land characters ranked from SS- down to C-tier. Keep in mind that tier lists are subjective and intended to be used as a guideline only, and rankings may change as new characters and game updates drop.

Here’s our Soul Land New World tier list:

SS Oscar, Zhu Zhuqing, Dai Mubai, Haotian Hammer – Tang San S Xiao Wu, Ning Rongrong, Ye Lingling A Yue Guan, Gui Mei, Dugu Bo, Ma Hongjun B Liu Erlong, Ning Fengzhi, Frander C Zhao Wuji, Yu Xiaogang

How do I get more characters in Soul Land New World?

Soul Land is a gacha game and has at least two banners at any given time – the limited banner and the permanent banner. The permanent banner features a standard pool of SR and SSR characters and stays the same across all updates. The limited banner, as the name suggests, is available for a limited time only, and features a rate-up on a specific limited SSR character. The banners become available pretty quickly after you complete your first hunt in the forest.

As you start the game, you get to recruit Tang San for free. After that, you can use heavenly jade to roll on the banners. Every ten draws guarantees an SR or SSR character, and the maximum pity is 70 – that means if you pull 69 times and don’t have an SSR rarity character, you’re guaranteed an SSR in the next pull.

