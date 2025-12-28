Soulframe isn't ready for Nintendo Switch 2 yet, but could that change soon?

There's something fascinating about getting in on the ground floor of a new MMORPG. Although Soulframe initially appeared in 2022, this year marks a major shift in letting players inside its closed-alpha to see what the game is all about. Digital Extremes' fantasy spin on its Warframe formula is headed to consoles eventually, which ideally includes the Nintendo Switch 2. Hopefully, the wait won't be a long one.

If you're out of the loop, Soulframe is a wholly new RPG experience from Digital Extremes. Veering away from the galactic sci-fi trappings of Warframe, players wash up ashore the Isle of Midrath, a locale sharing the aesthetic of games like Skyrim and grimdark novels. Despite including 'soul' in the name, don't be fooled, this is not a soulslike game. One of the biggest talking points right now is Soulframe's console launch, which the developer is playing cagey about.

That's with good reason. Out of the millions of players applying to get into Soulframe's early access, a small portion of them are active in-game. Digital Extremes is taking its time to get things right. In a developer diary at the end of November, Digital Extremes' CEO Steve Sinclair teases that "we're not ready to go to console yet, but we don't want you to miss out on this, so when we go to a new console platform, we'll open up Founders again."

Sinclar is referring to the Founders Packs, a range of bundles that can currently grant you access to Soulframe on PC and handheld PCs, as well as giving you numerous rewards. Off the back of this, Sinclair adds that "we're kind of at a PC phase right now", suggesting that word on any console versions is quite a way off. If we look at Warframe's Nintendo Switch 2 port, it isn't all bad news in my opinion.

Warframe's sparkly Switch 2 version was initially delayed because Digital Extremes simply couldn't get a hold of developer kits for the latest handheld. At launch, units of the Nintendo Switch 2 for customers and developers were considerably difficult to track down due to the enormous volume of sales. After confirming plans to bring the free Switch game to its upgraded successor in July 2025, footage of the Switch 2 version emerged two months later.

Slated to launch in 2026, the signs of progress are already promising. As both games utilize Digital Extremes' in-house Evolution engine, Soulframe is benefiting from over ten years of experience turning Warframe into the game it is today. Given the pace at which Warframe is moving for its Switch 2 debut, it's a positive sign for Soulframe following in steps at some point next year, too.

I'm having a blast with it. Soulframe's open-world lets you take things at your own pace, with a focus on giving you an immersive atmosphere beyond just lore. The game's HUD is very minimal, opting for a Ghost of Yotei-style feel that lets you discover locations, quests, and people with few visual intrusions. Whereas Yotei uses wind to guide you, Soulframe's trusty little bird is summoned by the snap of your fingers to lead you to your next objective.

You'll create your own Envoy and choose from different Pacts that fit your playstyle, whether you prefer nitty-gritty sword combat or casting spells from afar. It's your usual high fantasy stuff, but Digital Extremes' touch never fails to make it fresh. Combat is a major highlight, even in the game's early form at this minute. There's a great amount of versatility, as you can mix and match weapons in the same vein as Warframe.

It also runs pretty damn well on my ROG Ally Z1e. With a few tweaks, I can run it at 15W at 1080p with a respectable framerate that hovers between 38-50fps. Boosting the handheld's TDP to 30W takes that up a notch, but I'm loving the fact I can get more battery life out of a game like this. If you fancy checking it out, you can get the Founders Pack here.