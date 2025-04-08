Want to know if you can play South of Midnight on Steam Deck? Well, you’re in the right place, since the newest offering from the developer behind We Happy Few is out now and taking all of us on a bewitching adventure through the swamps and bayous. But is the South of Midnight Steam Deck gameplay up to scratch? Here’s everything you need to know.

We’ve got a whole roster of the best Steam Deck games for you to check out, so if you’re gaming on the go, take a look at The Finals Steam Deck, Black Ops 6 Steam Deck, and The Last of Us 2 Steam Deck for some top-quality handheld gaming. If you’re looking for an upgrade to your setup, we have the latest on the best Steam Deck docks, too.

Can I play South of Midnight on Steam Deck?

Yes, you can play South of Midnight on Steam Deck. You can embark on an adventure with protagonist Hazel wherever you go. Naturally, there might be some graphical limitations, but with such gorgeously stylized art, an honestly incredible soundtrack, and a narrative to lose yourself in, we can’t imagine it’ll take away from the spellbinding beauty of the Deep South folklore come to life.

Is South of Midnight Steam Deck verified?

Yes, South of Midnight is Steam Deck verified. The game is fully functional on Valve’s handheld console, meaning the interface, controller configuration, and all of the technical bits behind the scenes work fine on the Deck – which is great because it means you don’t have to pluck and prod at the graphics settings to get it to run properly. You can just load up and dive in – although we wouldn’t particularly advise actually diving into a swamp.

How do I install South of Midnight on Steam Deck?

To install South of Midnight, all you need to do is head to the Steam Marketplace, search for the game so you can purchase it, add it to your library, and then start the download when the prompt appears on your screen. It’s as easy as that! Although you need to make sure you have a little over 61GB of storage available on your Steam Deck to accommodate it.

How many chapters are in South of Midnight?

Considering it’s a fairly chunky 61GB game, there is quite a bit to do in South of Midnight. If you’re wondering how many chapters South of Midnight has, it might please you to know that you have 14 sections of the story to play through. Of course, some chapters are longer than others, and although each one should take an hour or so to complete, there is plenty more to explore in Compulsion Games’ gorgeous Cajun-influenced swamps.

That’s everything you need to know about South of Midnight on Steam Deck. Take a look at our portable gaming console guides for the likes of Atomfall Steam Deck, Monster Hunter Wilds Steam Deck, and Hogwarts Legacy Steam Deck. Or, if you’re looking for info on other handheld consoles, we’ve also got absolutely everything you need to know about the Nintendo Switch 2.