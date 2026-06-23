Disney Sparklink Stars is shrouded in mystery, but my idol game senses are tingling

After a mysterious logo tease in May, Disney Sparklink Stars gets its first artwork today, showing off a blonde man in a stylish white outfit against a blue background. This, along with certain words used on the website, gives us a small hint as to what the game may shape up to be.

Described as "a dream-fulfilling Spark Rider training adventure game", it seems like Sparklink will have elements where we improve characters. Whether there's combat or not, we're not sure of yet - it could be an idol game, or have some fights.

There's a short trailer introducing the 'Sparkle Tale', which - after some translation - tells the story of how a seed appeared on an island, which then grew into a large tree, which attracted lights from sky and sea. So far, it seems like a feel-good game.

Sparkriders is made by Coly Inc, which also makes Break My Case, Stand My Heroes, and other male-character-focused titles with training, puzzle, and otome gameplay. Most of these games are currently unavailable worldwide, but we hope this new Disney-themed one will break that streak and come to the US and UK markets.

Sparklink Stars release date speculation

There's no ballpark for Sparklink's release date just yet, so we assume it's fairly far off. It may be a 2027 title, but we'll need to wait and see.

Can I pre-register for Sparklink Stars?

Yes, you can; however, it's a little different from other pre-registrations we've seen. Right now, you can 'pre-register' by following the Sparklink X and YouTube accounts. You can't use your email to sign up for updates.

What platforms is Sparklink Stars coming to?

Sparklink Stars is confirmed to be a mobile 'app', with both iOS and Android listed. It may get a PC or console version in the future, but for now, it's solely a mobile game.

We'll keep our eyes peeled for any more information about the new Disney game. In the meantime, we can recommend more gacha games and otome games to tide you over.