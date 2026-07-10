Did Disney's new husbando game just make Roz from Monsters Inc. hot?

Once again, this wasn't on my 2026 bingo sheet. Sparklink Stars, Disney's latest mobile game, has done the unthinkable and made Roz from Monsters Inc hot. Yes, you read that right. The slug is now a pretty man.

A few days ago, the Sparklink Stars X account posted a picture of three silhouettes of characters in the aMazINC group. One was obviously Sulley, one was Mike, and the third was… someone with a yellow theme. The Pocket Tactics chat popped off with speculation, and it turns out we were right: it's Roz.

Going by 'Noah Slugger', and voiced by Yoshiki Nakajima (Ensemble Stars! and Neo: The World Ends with You), Roz has had a bit of a makeover, to say the least. The character has blonde hair with grey roots, wears a purple jacket, has a mole on their chin, and wears pointy glasses. His facial expression is also a bit judgmental, which perfectly fits the vibe.

"When it's time to do it, you do it. When it's not, you don't. Switching gears is important in everything, right?" is the quote on his introduction post. He's the brain of aMazINC, and is apparently hundreds of years old - but still looking good.

I never thought I'd say it, but here I am, wanting to save up and pull for bloody Roz. Thankfully, all my paperwork is in order, so I won't incite Noah's wrath. Now, join me in waiting for a Sparklink Stars release date.