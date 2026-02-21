Spear Training codes February 2026

Use these Spear Training codes to improve your performance in the javelin throw of the century. These codes can help you collect more pets, grab new spears, and ultimately trample the competition, all without spending a dime.

Here are all the new Spear Training codes:

release - 2.5k cash (new!)

How do I redeem Spear Training codes?

Redeeming Spear Training codes is, luckily, really simple. All you have to do is:

Open Spear Training in Roblox

Tap the Shop button

Hit the Codes button

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Claim

Enjoy your freebies

What are Spear Training codes?

Spear Training codes are special passwords from the developer, Broke Boys Games, that unlock extra cash for you to spend on eggs, new spears, and other boosts. New codes tend to coincide with major game updates.

Is there a Spear Training Discord server?

Yes, there is a Spear Training Discord server. You can join the Broke Boys Games server by clicking here to view update logs, take part in giveaways, and report bugs.

How do I get more Spear Training codes?

The best way to get more Spear Training codes is to bookmark this page and check in with us often. We keep this guide up to date with the latest freebies, so you'll never have to look elsewhere. However, if you fancy looking for codes yourself, you can try searching the game's Discord server or Roblox group.