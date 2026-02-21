Spear Training codes February 2026

Redeem these new Roblox Spear Training codes for free cash to upgrade your spears, hatch new pets, and train harder than ever before.

Use these Spear Training codes to improve your performance in the javelin throw of the century. These codes can help you collect more pets, grab new spears, and ultimately trample the competition, all without spending a dime.

We check for new Spear Training codes regularly, so make sure to bookmark this page and check back soon for the latest freebies.

Here are all the new Spear Training codes:

  • release - 2.5k cash (new!)

This isn't the only Roblox game with freebies to claim, so check out our master list of Roblox codes next for even more gifts.

Spear Training codes: The codes box in the game with Pocket Tactics in the box and a PT logo in the top right corner

How do I redeem Spear Training codes?

Redeeming Spear Training codes is, luckily, really simple. All you have to do is:

  • Open Spear Training in Roblox
  • Tap the Shop button
  • Hit the Codes button
  • Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Claim
  • Enjoy your freebies

What are Spear Training codes?

Spear Training codes are special passwords from the developer, Broke Boys Games, that unlock extra cash for you to spend on eggs, new spears, and other boosts. New codes tend to coincide with major game updates.

Spear Training codes: A screenshot of the Discord invite with a PT logo in the top right corner

Is there a Spear Training Discord server?

Yes, there is a Spear Training Discord server. You can join the Broke Boys Games server by clicking here to view update logs, take part in giveaways, and report bugs.

How do I get more Spear Training codes?

The best way to get more Spear Training codes is to bookmark this page and check in with us often. We keep this guide up to date with the latest freebies, so you'll never have to look elsewhere. However, if you fancy looking for codes yourself, you can try searching the game's Discord server or Roblox group.

