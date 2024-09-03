Special Anime Defense’s visits count shows that the game is off to a flying start on Roblox, clearly being one of the most popular experiences on the platform at the moment, though it certainly has a long way to go before it reaches the same heights as Blox Fruits, Anime Defenders, and Anime Last Stand.

According to RoMonitor Stats, Special Anime Defense boasts more than ten million visits, of which 7.6 million are from the last six days alone, which, while not quite as high as the likes of Dress to Impress or Blox Fruits, is still a good showing. Not all Roblox games reach such a milestone, and for those that do, it’s usually the first in several pinnacle moments. Experiences like Special Anime Defense show that the best anime games don’t necessarily belong to existing IPs like One Piece, Dragon Ball, or Naruto.

That’s not to say that characters from such franchises don’t appear in Roblox anime games like Special Anime Defense; part of what makes experiences like this so popular is being able to assemble your dream team of heroes as you fight against the odds. As a tower defense game, Special Anime Defense throws wave after wave of enemies at you, though you can see which units are worth summoning to aid you with a Special Anime Defense tier list.

It’s been quite an impressive year for Roblox and many of the experiences that call it home. Earlier this year, Anime Defenders hit 125 million visits in just one week, Dress to Impress’ visits total sits just shy of 2.5 billion, and Roblox’s concurrent users record was broken last month, reaching ten million for the first time.

Every other week, it feels like something commendable happens on Roblox, and we can’t wait to see what Special Anime Defense’s visits milestone is next. If you’re a fan of the game, make sure you check out our Special Anime Defense codes guide for a range of freebies. We also have an Anime Royale codes list if you want goodies for another up-and-coming Roblox experience.