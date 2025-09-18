Genshin Impact and Baldur's Gate actors join charity tabletop stream

As the fall season draws close, it's time to eat, drink, and be scary - but it's also important to sprinkle in some feel-good fun. Charity SpecialEffect brings some haunting happenings to Twitch with an Overdue Exorcism livestream, featuring voice actors from Genshin Impact, Baldur's Gate, Clair Obscur, and more.

SpecialEffect works to transform the lives of gamers who are physically disabled, using cutting-edge and innovative technology. This year, the charity is hosting a livestream with Salix Games and Liquid Crimson. Overdue Exorcism will take place on October 3, 2025, from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm BST. You can tune in at the SpecialEffect Twitch channel.

Among the cast is Game Master Natalie Winter, known for her work in LEGO Star Wars and as Mildred in The Excavation of Hob's Barrow. She will lead a team of voice actors, including Genshin's Kit Harrison, Dave Jones, who plays Halsin in Baldur's Gate III, and Billie Fulford-Brown, who voices Sophie in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

During the spooky stream, there's sure to be ghosts, ghouls, and great moments as the team performs exorcisms and deals with viewer-triggered perks and happenings. This can include possession, music breaks, accents, and poetry reading at any moment.

All proceeds raised during the stream will go toward One Special Day's £10k goal. It's an annual event where SpecialEffect holds different events to raise money for charity, bringing fun ways to get involved. We'll be watching, so if you want to join us, you can head into the Pocket Tactics Discord.