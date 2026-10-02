You can raise money for the SpecialEffect charity by just playing Clash of Clans or Subway Surfers

The nights are drawing in, and the season is changing - which, if you're anything like us, means you're going to be inside playing games. So, why not take part in SpecialEffect's One Special Day promotion? You can lend a hand and support the charity simply by playing some mobile games.

Today, on October 2, 2026, One Special Day lands on mobile. It's by SpecialEffect in conjunction with mobile game studios like Sybo, Supercell, Rovio, and Miniclip, and features titles like Angry Birds, Clash of Clans, and Clash Royale - some of the best mobile games.

If you play any of the games listed on the official One Special Day site, you'll be helping to raise funds. Buying the games, or any DLC, from these partnered studios means they donate a percentage to the charity. So, if you want to top up your Hay Day coins, there's no better time.

Supercell, the studio behind Boom Beach and Brawl Stars, marks its tenth year of working with SpecialEffect, not just on projects related to One Special Day. "We're continually inspired by their tenacity, generosity and tremendous heart, and by how they show the games industry can genuinely change lives for the better", says Deborah Mensah-Bonsu, who works in Social Impact & Sustainability at the game studio.

SpecialEffect's therapists and specialists work with physically disabled people across the world to provide technology that lets everyone play video games. We all know how life-changing a good game can be, and SpecialEffect does, too - which is why they're helping everyone get their playtime in.

If you want to learn more about the charity, you can find SpecialEffect's official site here. You can also download their own iOS game, which is designed to let players use their own controls, including touch, eye gaze, or controllers.