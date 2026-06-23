+1 Speed Keyboard Escape codes June 2026

There are two things that I think we can all agree on: one, running across chocolate and candy keyboard keys is a lot of fun, and two, it's even better if you can make everyone else eat your dust while doing it. That's where +1 Speed Keyboard Escape codes come in, as they can help you pick up the pace to become the fastest runner on the server.

While racing against other players is fun, particularly if you have a competitive edge, +1 Speed Keyboard Escape is just as enjoyable for its world. There's much for you to explore, along with various abilities for you to unlock.

Here are all the new +1 Speed Keyboard Escape codes:

BYP4SS1 - extra speed

To snag even more freebies, make sure you stop by our Roblox codes page.

How do I redeem +1 Speed Keyboard Escape codes?

Just follow these steps to redeem +1 Speed Keyboard Escape codes:

Launch +1 Speed Keyboard Escape on Roblox

Tap the code button at the top of the screen

Enter your code

Hit redeem

Enjoy your freebie!

What are +1 Speed Keyboard Escape codes?

With +1 Speed Keyboard Escape codes, you can get extra speed, meaning you can rush around even faster. Many developers hand out freebies for events, updates, and milestones, so make sure you check in frequently to avoid missing out when the next code drops.

Is there a +1 Speed Keyboard Escape Discord server?

While not for the game specifically, the developer, SecretVerse Studio, has a server you can join to learn about the latest news and updates. You can also rub it in the face of other players that you're faster than them; just make sure it stays that way - it would be mighty embarrassing to see the tables turn on you.

How do I get more +1 Speed Keyboard Escape codes?

We want to be faster than The Flash, so you'd best believe we often look for new +1 Speed Keyboard Escape codes. However, you can also find them through the game's social media channels and the Discord server if you prefer to do things for yourself.

Expired codes:

CHOCO2026

2026

With that, you know all of the new +1 Speed Keyboard Escape codes. Come back soon for more.