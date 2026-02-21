The golden ticket to watching the big number get bigger this time around is Spin a Baddie's baddies. Your crew of ladies makes money for you just by standing still, which has disturbing implications, but nevertheless, we're going to tell you how to maximize those profits.

We also have Spin a Baddie codes so that you can grab freebies and use your new knowledge to become a capitalist overlord, or you can check out the Spin a Baddie rebirth system, which will help you with that pesky luck stat.

All Spin a Baddie baddies

Here are the baddies you can obtain with dice, including the money they'll earn you and their rarities. Remember to use more expensive dice to get rarer units.

Name Money per second Rarity Angry Baddie 1.2k Legendary Bacon Baddie 290 Epic Biker Baddie 45 Rare C2 Baddie 70 Rare Celestial Baddie 180 Epic Chan Baddie 140 Epic Demon Baddie 400 Legendary Elf Baddie 15 Common Gojuzz Baddie 11.5M Cosmic Goku Baddie 80 Rare Goth Baddie 90 Rare Horse Baddie 35M Cosmic Introvert Baddie 60 Rare Komi Baddie 140 Epic Witch Baddie 700 Legendary Maid Baddie 160 Epic Zenian Blades Baddie 2.3k Mythic Noob Baddie 35 Common Normal Alien Baddie 110 Rare Normal Bandit 22 Common Normal Sichu Baddie 70 Rare Normal Super Baddie 120 Rare Normal Worker Baddie 25 Common Police Baddie 220 Epic School Baddie 1.47k Mythic Scared Baddie 30 Common Ski Baddie 100 Rare Skull Baddie 255 Epic Sweet Baddie 180 Epic Tanned Baddie 70 Common Tatsu Baddie 440 Epic Teacher Baddie 200 Epic

Spin a Baddie baddies mutation

When you roll them, Baddies can sometimes mutate into a different form. This depends on the climate at the time you roll them, and you also have to get a bit lucky. The mutations can give you different benefits:

Celestial : 2-5x stat multiplier (chance dependent)

Diamond : 1.75x stat multiplier

Emerald : 2x stat multiplier

Gold : 1.5x stat multiplier

Rainbow : variable - sometimes cosmetic only, sometimes gives a minor stat boost

Transparent : no bonus, but looks cool!

These mutations mean that a common rarity baddie can still outperform a legendary under the right circumstances. Make sure to double-check that you're not throwing out a valuable unit before you auto-sell.