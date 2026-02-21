The golden ticket to watching the big number get bigger this time around is Spin a Baddie's baddies. Your crew of ladies makes money for you just by standing still, which has disturbing implications, but nevertheless, we're going to tell you how to maximize those profits.
We also have Spin a Baddie codes so that you can grab freebies and use your new knowledge to become a capitalist overlord, or you can check out the Spin a Baddie rebirth system, which will help you with that pesky luck stat.
All Spin a Baddie baddies
Here are the baddies you can obtain with dice, including the money they'll earn you and their rarities. Remember to use more expensive dice to get rarer units.
|Name
|Money per second
|Rarity
|Angry Baddie
|1.2k
|Legendary
|Bacon Baddie
|290
|Epic
|Biker Baddie
|45
|Rare
|C2 Baddie
|70
|Rare
|Celestial Baddie
|180
|Epic
|Chan Baddie
|140
|Epic
|Demon Baddie
|400
|Legendary
|Elf Baddie
|15
|Common
|Gojuzz Baddie
|11.5M
|Cosmic
|Goku Baddie
|80
|Rare
|Goth Baddie
|90
|Rare
|Horse Baddie
|35M
|Cosmic
|Introvert Baddie
|60
|Rare
|Komi Baddie
|140
|Epic
|Witch Baddie
|700
|Legendary
|Maid Baddie
|160
|Epic
|Zenian Blades Baddie
|2.3k
|Mythic
|Noob Baddie
|35
|Common
|Normal Alien Baddie
|110
|Rare
|Normal Bandit
|22
|Common
|Normal Sichu Baddie
|70
|Rare
|Normal Super Baddie
|120
|Rare
|Normal Worker Baddie
|25
|Common
|Police Baddie
|220
|Epic
|School Baddie
|1.47k
|Mythic
|Scared Baddie
|30
|Common
|Ski Baddie
|100
|Rare
|Skull Baddie
|255
|Epic
|Sweet Baddie
|180
|Epic
|Tanned Baddie
|70
|Common
|Tatsu Baddie
|440
|Epic
|Teacher Baddie
|200
|Epic
Spin a Baddie baddies mutation
When you roll them, Baddies can sometimes mutate into a different form. This depends on the climate at the time you roll them, and you also have to get a bit lucky. The mutations can give you different benefits:
- Celestial: 2-5x stat multiplier (chance dependent)
- Diamond: 1.75x stat multiplier
- Emerald: 2x stat multiplier
- Gold: 1.5x stat multiplier
- Rainbow: variable - sometimes cosmetic only, sometimes gives a minor stat boost
- Transparent: no bonus, but looks cool!
These mutations mean that a common rarity baddie can still outperform a legendary under the right circumstances. Make sure to double-check that you're not throwing out a valuable unit before you auto-sell.