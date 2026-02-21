Spin a Baddie baddies

Wondering about all the Spin a Baddie baddies? We have your back, with a list of all the girlies and how to mutate them.

Spin a Baddie baddies - Roblox figure stands between two baddie units
Quinn Collins Avatar

Updated:

Roblox 

The golden ticket to watching the big number get bigger this time around is Spin a Baddie's baddies. Your crew of ladies makes money for you just by standing still, which has disturbing implications, but nevertheless, we're going to tell you how to maximize those profits.

We also have Spin a Baddie codes so that you can grab freebies and use your new knowledge to become a capitalist overlord, or you can check out the Spin a Baddie rebirth system, which will help you with that pesky luck stat.

All Spin a Baddie baddies

Here are the baddies you can obtain with dice, including the money they'll earn you and their rarities. Remember to use more expensive dice to get rarer units.

Name Money per second Rarity
Angry Baddie 1.2k Legendary
Bacon Baddie 290 Epic
Biker Baddie 45 Rare
C2 Baddie 70 Rare
Celestial Baddie 180 Epic
Chan Baddie 140 Epic
Demon Baddie 400 Legendary
Elf Baddie 15 Common
Gojuzz Baddie 11.5M Cosmic
Goku Baddie 80 Rare
Goth Baddie 90 Rare
Horse Baddie 35M Cosmic
Introvert Baddie 60 Rare
Komi Baddie 140 Epic
Witch Baddie 700 Legendary
Maid Baddie 160 Epic
Zenian Blades Baddie 2.3k Mythic
Noob Baddie 35 Common
Normal Alien Baddie 110 Rare
Normal Bandit 22 Common
Normal Sichu Baddie 70 Rare
Normal Super Baddie 120 Rare
Normal Worker Baddie 25 Common
Police Baddie 220 Epic
School Baddie 1.47k Mythic
Scared Baddie 30 Common
Ski Baddie 100 Rare
Skull Baddie 255 Epic
Sweet Baddie 180 Epic
Tanned Baddie 70 Common
Tatsu Baddie 440 Epic
Teacher Baddie 200 Epic
YouTube Thumbnail

Spin a Baddie baddies mutation

When you roll them, Baddies can sometimes mutate into a different form. This depends on the climate at the time you roll them, and you also have to get a bit lucky. The mutations can give you different benefits:

  • Celestial: 2-5x stat multiplier (chance dependent)
  • Diamond: 1.75x stat multiplier
  • Emerald: 2x stat multiplier
  • Gold: 1.5x stat multiplier
  • Rainbow: variable - sometimes cosmetic only, sometimes gives a minor stat boost
  • Transparent: no bonus, but looks cool!

These mutations mean that a common rarity baddie can still outperform a legendary under the right circumstances. Make sure to double-check that you're not throwing out a valuable unit before you auto-sell.

Before starting at Pocket Tactics, Quinn freelanced articles and taught writing. They have a degree in Politics and another in Writing, a deep longing for the nostalgic days of the Wii’s prime era, and an interest in storytelling. With a taste in gaming described as ‘eclectic’, they’ll play pretty much anything as long as it’s got some soul and fun colors. They particularly love Hades, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Animal Crossing: New Leaf (the latter even despite losing their 3DS many moons ago). Their biggest gaming guilty pleasure is interactive romance novels, but they frequently need to remind themselves that it’s okay to like things, actually.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.