Do you have a cat? Maybe a dog? What about a Dryad Slime? Did you think I was talking about real pets? Silly you, I was, of course, talking about Spin a Baddie pets. While these boosting friends can come in normal shapes and sizes, to maximise your playtime, you'll probably want to learn about the more unconventional ones, as they can offer you huge bonuses.

To help you roll your dream pet, we have some Spin a Baddie codes for you, which can help with currency and luck potions.

What are Spin a Baddie pets?

Pets, as you can imagine, are accompanying creatures in Spin a Baddie. They each have their own effect - some will net you luck boosters, while others may increase your income. It may not seem like it, but pets are a crucial part of the game, so making sure you have enough money to hatch some eggs is really important. It's also important to note that, when carrying out Spin a Baddie rebirths, your pets will stay with you, making them even more beneficial.

You can spend gems to increase your pet roll luck, as well as increase the number of pets you can equip at any one time. This is pretty important to do, so don't waste your gems on Spin a Baddie baddies - once you're able to stack pets' effects, you'll find out how OP they are.

All Spin a Baddie pets

Below are all the pets currently available in Spin a Baddie, separated into which eggs you can find them in. We've also included the chances you have to roll them, but you can increase your pet-specific luck with gems, so this is only the base percentage chance.

Cat egg

The cat egg costs 45k. You can get six pets from it:

Pet Chance (%)
Cat 54
CEO Cat 0.1
Fore Cat 1.39
Hat Cat 34
Otherworldly Cat 0.01
Suit Cat Ten

Dog egg

The dog egg will set you back 2.1m, and you can get the following pets:

Pet Chance (%)
Dog 60
Evil Demon 0.01
Hat Dog 25
Huge Dog 1.75
Sir Dog 13
Star Dog 0.24

Cube egg

The cube egg is 11.5m to buy, and opening it will get you one of these geometric pets:

Pet Chance (%)
Algorithm Cube 0.01
Corruption Cube One
Cube 62
Ghost Cube 27
Virus Cube 9.9
Voidmine Cube 0.09

Slime egg

This egg costs 125m, and you can get five slimy pets from it:

Pet Chance (%)
Angry Slime 1.49
Dryad Slime 8.5
Slime 58
Slime Lord 0.01
Unicorn Slime 32

Null egg

The null egg, at 400m, is slightly different, as there are only two pets available, and one of them is very hard to obtain.

Pet Chance (%)
Null Flash 99.5
Null King 0.5

Aqua egg

This egg costs 2.5b, so if you love the sea, we reckon it's time to start saving up.

Pet Chance (%)
Baby Shark 70
Clownfish 0.98
Deadly Shark 25
Octopus 0.019
Sea Lord 0.001
Squid 4

Martian egg

The martian egg is in the big leagues, costing 1.2t, and with some very unfavorable odds.

Pet Chance (%)
Happy Martian 73
Kids Martian 0.0019
Martian King 0.00009
Sleepy Martian 24
Soldier Martian 2.5
Star Martian 0.09

Backrooms egg

A reference to the horror game, one backrooms egg will set you back 100t.

Pet Chance (%)
Bone Thief 65
Death Moth 25
Jester 0.01
Knight One
Window Eight

Angel egg

The angel egg costs 10qd - the price to pay for such a revered presence by your side.

Pet Chance (%)
Happy Angel 24
Guardian Angel 0.009
Messenger Angel 0.0009
Pure Angel Three
Seraphim 0.00009
Spirit 73

Mech egg

Finally, the mech egg is currently the highest egg tier in the game, and will cost you an eye-watering 2qn to open. You can grab these pets:

Pet Chance (%)
Drone 24
Probe Three
Scout 73
XF-02 0.009
XM-03 0.00009
XS-01 0.0009

Now you have all you need to know about pets, go and adopt some sweet little dudes!

