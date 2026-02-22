Do you have a cat? Maybe a dog? What about a Dryad Slime? Did you think I was talking about real pets? Silly you, I was, of course, talking about Spin a Baddie pets. While these boosting friends can come in normal shapes and sizes, to maximise your playtime, you'll probably want to learn about the more unconventional ones, as they can offer you huge bonuses.
To help you roll your dream pet, we have some Spin a Baddie codes for you, which can help with currency and luck potions.
What are Spin a Baddie pets?
Pets, as you can imagine, are accompanying creatures in Spin a Baddie. They each have their own effect - some will net you luck boosters, while others may increase your income. It may not seem like it, but pets are a crucial part of the game, so making sure you have enough money to hatch some eggs is really important. It's also important to note that, when carrying out Spin a Baddie rebirths, your pets will stay with you, making them even more beneficial.
You can spend gems to increase your pet roll luck, as well as increase the number of pets you can equip at any one time. This is pretty important to do, so don't waste your gems on Spin a Baddie baddies - once you're able to stack pets' effects, you'll find out how OP they are.
All Spin a Baddie pets
Below are all the pets currently available in Spin a Baddie, separated into which eggs you can find them in. We've also included the chances you have to roll them, but you can increase your pet-specific luck with gems, so this is only the base percentage chance.
Cat egg
The cat egg costs 45k. You can get six pets from it:
|Pet
|Chance (%)
|Cat
|54
|CEO Cat
|0.1
|Fore Cat
|1.39
|Hat Cat
|34
|Otherworldly Cat
|0.01
|Suit Cat
|Ten
Dog egg
The dog egg will set you back 2.1m, and you can get the following pets:
|Pet
|Chance (%)
|Dog
|60
|Evil Demon
|0.01
|Hat Dog
|25
|Huge Dog
|1.75
|Sir Dog
|13
|Star Dog
|0.24
Cube egg
The cube egg is 11.5m to buy, and opening it will get you one of these geometric pets:
|Pet
|Chance (%)
|Algorithm Cube
|0.01
|Corruption Cube
|One
|Cube
|62
|Ghost Cube
|27
|Virus Cube
|9.9
|Voidmine Cube
|0.09
Slime egg
This egg costs 125m, and you can get five slimy pets from it:
|Pet
|Chance (%)
|Angry Slime
|1.49
|Dryad Slime
|8.5
|Slime
|58
|Slime Lord
|0.01
|Unicorn Slime
|32
Null egg
The null egg, at 400m, is slightly different, as there are only two pets available, and one of them is very hard to obtain.
|Pet
|Chance (%)
|Null Flash
|99.5
|Null King
|0.5
Aqua egg
This egg costs 2.5b, so if you love the sea, we reckon it's time to start saving up.
|Pet
|Chance (%)
|Baby Shark
|70
|Clownfish
|0.98
|Deadly Shark
|25
|Octopus
|0.019
|Sea Lord
|0.001
|Squid
|4
Martian egg
The martian egg is in the big leagues, costing 1.2t, and with some very unfavorable odds.
|Pet
|Chance (%)
|Happy Martian
|73
|Kids Martian
|0.0019
|Martian King
|0.00009
|Sleepy Martian
|24
|Soldier Martian
|2.5
|Star Martian
|0.09
Backrooms egg
A reference to the horror game, one backrooms egg will set you back 100t.
|Pet
|Chance (%)
|Bone Thief
|65
|Death Moth
|25
|Jester
|0.01
|Knight
|One
|Window
|Eight
Angel egg
The angel egg costs 10qd - the price to pay for such a revered presence by your side.
|Pet
|Chance (%)
|Happy Angel
|24
|Guardian Angel
|0.009
|Messenger Angel
|0.0009
|Pure Angel
|Three
|Seraphim
|0.00009
|Spirit
|73
Mech egg
Finally, the mech egg is currently the highest egg tier in the game, and will cost you an eye-watering 2qn to open. You can grab these pets:
|Pet
|Chance (%)
|Drone
|24
|Probe
|Three
|Scout
|73
|XF-02
|0.009
|XM-03
|0.00009
|XS-01
|0.0009
Now you have all you need to know about pets, go and adopt some sweet little dudes!