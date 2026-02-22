Do you have a cat? Maybe a dog? What about a Dryad Slime? Did you think I was talking about real pets? Silly you, I was, of course, talking about Spin a Baddie pets. While these boosting friends can come in normal shapes and sizes, to maximise your playtime, you'll probably want to learn about the more unconventional ones, as they can offer you huge bonuses.

To help you roll your dream pet, we have some Spin a Baddie codes for you, which can help with currency and luck potions.

What are Spin a Baddie pets?

Pets, as you can imagine, are accompanying creatures in Spin a Baddie. They each have their own effect - some will net you luck boosters, while others may increase your income. It may not seem like it, but pets are a crucial part of the game, so making sure you have enough money to hatch some eggs is really important. It's also important to note that, when carrying out Spin a Baddie rebirths, your pets will stay with you, making them even more beneficial.

You can spend gems to increase your pet roll luck, as well as increase the number of pets you can equip at any one time. This is pretty important to do, so don't waste your gems on Spin a Baddie baddies - once you're able to stack pets' effects, you'll find out how OP they are.

All Spin a Baddie pets

Below are all the pets currently available in Spin a Baddie, separated into which eggs you can find them in. We've also included the chances you have to roll them, but you can increase your pet-specific luck with gems, so this is only the base percentage chance.

Cat egg

The cat egg costs 45k. You can get six pets from it:

Pet Chance (%) Cat 54 CEO Cat 0.1 Fore Cat 1.39 Hat Cat 34 Otherworldly Cat 0.01 Suit Cat Ten

Dog egg

The dog egg will set you back 2.1m, and you can get the following pets:

Pet Chance (%) Dog 60 Evil Demon 0.01 Hat Dog 25 Huge Dog 1.75 Sir Dog 13 Star Dog 0.24

Cube egg

The cube egg is 11.5m to buy, and opening it will get you one of these geometric pets:

Pet Chance (%) Algorithm Cube 0.01 Corruption Cube One Cube 62 Ghost Cube 27 Virus Cube 9.9 Voidmine Cube 0.09

Slime egg

This egg costs 125m, and you can get five slimy pets from it:

Pet Chance (%) Angry Slime 1.49 Dryad Slime 8.5 Slime 58 Slime Lord 0.01 Unicorn Slime 32

Null egg

The null egg, at 400m, is slightly different, as there are only two pets available, and one of them is very hard to obtain.

Pet Chance (%) Null Flash 99.5 Null King 0.5

Aqua egg

This egg costs 2.5b, so if you love the sea, we reckon it's time to start saving up.

Pet Chance (%) Baby Shark 70 Clownfish 0.98 Deadly Shark 25 Octopus 0.019 Sea Lord 0.001 Squid 4

Martian egg

The martian egg is in the big leagues, costing 1.2t, and with some very unfavorable odds.

Pet Chance (%) Happy Martian 73 Kids Martian 0.0019 Martian King 0.00009 Sleepy Martian 24 Soldier Martian 2.5 Star Martian 0.09

Backrooms egg

A reference to the horror game, one backrooms egg will set you back 100t.

Pet Chance (%) Bone Thief 65 Death Moth 25 Jester 0.01 Knight One Window Eight

Angel egg

The angel egg costs 10qd - the price to pay for such a revered presence by your side.

Pet Chance (%) Happy Angel 24 Guardian Angel 0.009 Messenger Angel 0.0009 Pure Angel Three Seraphim 0.00009 Spirit 73

Mech egg

Finally, the mech egg is currently the highest egg tier in the game, and will cost you an eye-watering 2qn to open. You can grab these pets:

Pet Chance (%) Drone 24 Probe Three Scout 73 XF-02 0.009 XM-03 0.00009 XS-01 0.0009

Now you have all you need to know about pets, go and adopt some sweet little dudes!