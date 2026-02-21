Spin a Baddie rebirth guide

If you're looking to get good, you'll need to know how to handle the concept of Spin a Baddie rebirths. This system can make or break your game, so we can tell you how to rebirth, when, and what benefits you get from doing so.

We also have Spin a Baddie codes, in case you need a little extra cash for your rebirths, or to get more dice to spin even cooler ladies.

Spin a Baddie rebirth benefits

Every rebirth gives you a permanent 10% compounding boost to your income and increased base luck stats. Rebirths one to five are particularly useful in the early game to unlock extra plot space, meaning your income can grow exponentially. The following rebirths are important for the endgame, as they raise the tier of Baddie that you can roll:

Rebirth 14 : You can now roll for, and trade, Secret rarity Baddies

Rebirth 16 : You can now roll for, and trade, Godly rarity Baddies

Rebirth 18: You can now roll for, and trade, Cosmic and Apex Baddies, including HorseBaddie (35M/s) and Emerald GojuzzBaddie 20M/s)

How to perform a Spin a Baddie rebirth

While it's fairly easy to do, we thought we'd just put in a reminder that you can hit the 'rebirth' button at the side of your screen. In that menu, you can also see how much cash you need to farm before you can carry out your next rebirth. Get more and rarer Baddies to increase your cash levels.

Spin a Baddie rebirth strategy

In some games, rebirth strategy is complicated, but in Spin a Baddie, it's pretty simple: rebirth as soon as you can. There isn't any point in holding off in Spin a Baddie because of the compounding 10% income boost. Essentially, the sooner you can rebirth, the easier you'll find it to progress.

One thing we do recommend is to spend gems on pets, as opposed to Baddies themselves. When you rebirth, you lose all your Baddies and cash, and pets are the only things that stay with you. They can provide powerful buffs to your multiplier, so make sure you don't waste gems. Good luck!