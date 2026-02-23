Allow us to present our Spin a Baddie wiki, packed with key information you need to know about the Roblox experience. We can point you to specific guides about Roblox groups, Discord, and more - take a look to find the answers to your questions.

First things first, though - here's our Spin a Baddie codes guide with all the latest releases giving you free items in the game like dice and gems.

Is there a Spin a Baddie Roblox group?

If you want to join a group of like-minded players, you can join the 44th Class group linked on the Spin a Baddie Roblox page. Here's the link. In it, there are forums for feedback and ideas, and game events listed in a handy tab.

Is there a Spin a Baddie Discord?

There is a Discord server listed on the Roblox page, but it's used for bug reports and feedback more than a social setting. You can join the Community server for 44th Class using this link.

How many baddies are there in Spin a Baddie?

The key thing is to get more and better units in this Roblox game. Thankfully, our Spin a Baddie baddies guide goes through every available baddie in the game, including how much money they make and their rarity. We also have a handy summary of mutations available in the game.

Can I get pets in Spin a Baddie?

Like any good Roblox game, you can get yourself some Spin a Baddie pets to get some extra effects while you spin those baddies. Our guide goes through what they are, how many there are, and how to get them.

How do I perform a Spin a Baddie rebirth?

Last but not least, if you find yourself wondering how to perform a Spin a Baddie rebirth, we've got you. In our guide, we go through the strategy, how to do it, and what the benefits are of doing such a thing. Hint: it unlocks new rarities of character!