Spin a Femboy codes June 2026

Redeem these new Roblox Spin a Femboy codes for free dice of all types, cash, and gems.

Spin a Femboy codes: A Roblox character in a PT shirt standing in front of a femboy plot in their tycoon
Daz Skubich Avatar

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Femboys are a staple of internet culture, and our Spin a Femboy codes can help you learn about the wide variety available by unlocking dice to roll them for your tycoon. It's a classic game loop that we've seen before, but with kawaii boys in frilly outfits and special pride mutations! How sweet.

We look for new Spin a Femboy codes regularly, so bookmark this page and come back the next time you're short of cash for a rebirth or need a few extra dice.

Here are all the new Spin a Femboy codes:

  • newcode - three pirate dice (new!)
  • REAL10KCCU - one cyber dice, three aquamarine dice, 15 pirate dice, five fluffy dice, ten marble dice, $12.5m, and 50 gems (new!)
  • 10KCCU - five jade dice, 15 pirate dice, 25 galaxy dice, $500k, and 45 gems (new!)

Find even more freebies in the best Roblox games by visiting our master list of Roblox codes next.

Spin a Femboy codes: A screenshot of the codes box with Pocket Tactics in it and a PT logo in the top right corner

How do I redeem Spin a Femboy codes?

Redeeming Spin a Femboy codes is super simple. All you have to do is:

  • Open Spin a Femboy in Roblox
  • Tap the Codes button
  • Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Claim
  • Enjoy your freebies!

What are Spin a Femboy codes?

Spin a Femboy codes are special passwords that you can redeem in-game for tons of dice, cash, and gems to expand your femboy collection. By the looks of things, the developer drops these codes to celebrate game milestones like hitting a new CCU goal.

Spin a Femboy codes: A screenshot of a Discord server invite with a PT logo in the top right corner

Is there a Spin a Femboy Discord server?

Yes, there is a Spin a Femboy Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to read the latest announcements, chat with other players, and get previews of the next updates ahead of time.

How do I get more Spin a Femboy codes?

The easiest way to get more Spin a Femboy codes is to bookmark this page and visit it often. We keep this guide up to date with the latest freebies from the developer, as they can be a little hard to find. The game's Discord server doesn't have a codes channel, but you can sometimes find them floating around in the announcements section.

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once and love a few Roblox games, but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They like exploring the cosmos in Honkai Star Rail, hunting down shinies in Pokémon Go, and catching up on the goings-on in Teyvat. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5, and seeking out indie gem deals on the Nintendo eShop. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.

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