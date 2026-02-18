Spin a Form codes February 2026

Redeem these new Roblox Spin a Form codes for free luck boosts and extra rolls to guarantee the rarest forms possible.

Rolling for rare forms can take a long time, but not if you use our Spin a Form codes. These gift codes unlock bonus rolls, luck boosts, and even extra income to maximize your profits and help you roll the rarest forms without spending any real money.

We look for new Spin a Form codes regularly, so make sure to bookmark this page and check back in with us often to grab the latest boosts from the developer.

Here are all the new Spin a Form codes:

  • 30000Likes - 30 minutes of +1 rolls (new!)
  • 20000Likes - 30 minutes of +1 rolls
  • 10000Likes - 30 minutes of +1 rolls
  • 5000Likes - 30 minutes of 3x luck 
  • 4000LIKES - 30 minutes of 3x luck 
  • 3000Likes - 30 minutes of 3x luck

This isn't the only Roblox game with freebies to claim, so visit our list of Roblox codes next for even more boosts.

Spin a Form codes: The codes box in Spin a Form with Pocket Tactics in the slot and a PT logo in the top right corner

How do I redeem Spin a Form codes?

Redeeming Spin a Form codes is simple. All you have to do is:

  • Open Spin a Form in Roblox
  • Tap the Settings cog
  • Scroll to the bottom of the menu
  • Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem
  • Enjoy your freebies

What are Spin a Form codes?

Spin a Form codes are special passwords from the developer, Farm3rz, that unlock in-game boosts like extra luck, income, and rolls. These codes often coincide with the game reaching certain like milestones, so be sure to like the game to guarantee more freebies.

Spin a Form codes: An invite to the Van's Games Discord server with a blurred background and a PT logo in the top right corner

Is there a Spin a Form Discord server?

Yes, there is a Spin a Form Discord server. The server is called Van's Games, and you can join it by clicking here to read the latest change logs, share fan art, and ask the developer questions.

How do I get more Spin a Form codes?

The best way to get more Spin a Form codes is to bookmark this page and visit us often. We keep this guide up to date with the latest codes and remove any that have expired, so it's the place to be for fresh boosts. However, if you want to go looking for yourself, we recommend checking out the game's Discord server and Roblox group.

Expired codes:

  • RELEASE
  • 100Likes
  • 1000Likes
  • 2000Likes

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Spin a Form codes.

