Spin a Form codes February 2026

Rolling for rare forms can take a long time, but not if you use our Spin a Form codes. These gift codes unlock bonus rolls, luck boosts, and even extra income to maximize your profits and help you roll the rarest forms without spending any real money.

Here are all the new Spin a Form codes:

30000Likes - 30 minutes of +1 rolls (new!)

20000Likes - 30 minutes of +1 rolls

10000Likes - 30 minutes of +1 rolls

5000Likes - 30 minutes of 3x luck

4000LIKES - 30 minutes of 3x luck

3000Likes - 30 minutes of 3x luck

How do I redeem Spin a Form codes?

Redeeming Spin a Form codes is simple. All you have to do is:

Open Spin a Form in Roblox

Tap the Settings cog

Scroll to the bottom of the menu

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem

Enjoy your freebies

What are Spin a Form codes?

Spin a Form codes are special passwords from the developer, Farm3rz, that unlock in-game boosts like extra luck, income, and rolls. These codes often coincide with the game reaching certain like milestones, so be sure to like the game to guarantee more freebies.

Is there a Spin a Form Discord server?

Yes, there is a Spin a Form Discord server. The server is called Van's Games, and you can join it by clicking here to read the latest change logs, share fan art, and ask the developer questions.

How do I get more Spin a Form codes?

The best way to get more Spin a Form codes is to bookmark this page and visit us often. We keep this guide up to date with the latest codes and remove any that have expired, so it's the place to be for fresh boosts. However, if you want to go looking for yourself, we recommend checking out the game's Discord server and Roblox group.

Expired codes:

RELEASE

100Likes

1000Likes

2000Likes

