Spin a Soccer Card codes March 2026

MOON-STRIKER - 2x packs at your rebirth level and 3x extra spins (requires two or more rebirths) (new!)

How do I redeem Spin a Soccer Card codes?

Redeeming Spin a Soccer Card codes is simple. All you need to do is:

Open Spin a Soccer Card in Roblox

Tap the Shop icon

Scroll to the bottom to find the Codes box

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem

Enjoy your freebies!

What are Spin a Soccer Card codes?

Spin a Soccer Card codes are weekly freebies that the developer, Pixellar Studios, gives out to reward players. These codes scale based on your rebirth level and often require at least two rebirths to work, so make sure you've put the work in before trying to claim them. Once you have, you can benefit from extra packs and spins.

Is there a Spin a Soccer Card Discord server?

Yes, there is a Spin a Soccer Card Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to read the latest announcements, take part in giveaways, and report bugs.

How do I get more Spin a Soccer Card codes?

The best way to get more Spin a Soccer Card codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. We look for new codes regularly and keep this guide updated with the latest freebies. If you're eager to find more codes, you can also check the game's Discord server and Roblox group.

Expired codes:

GOLDEN-BRONZE

release

CHAMP-LEGEND

GOLDEN-SHADOW

MYTHIC-CRYSTAL

