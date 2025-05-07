Marvel Rivals publisher NetEase is coming for Pokémon's crown

NetEase has launched its latest mobile project, Spirit Beast Adventure, into closed beta testing in China. The game, which plays similarly to the likes of AFK Journey, draws inspiration from a range of popular games, allowing you to battle, explore, and craft in a huge, vibrant world.

Spirit Beast Adventure is a mobile MMORPG with pet-catching and collecting, so the comparison to games like Pokémon is inevitable despite the game's unique mechanics and setting. The creature designs are adorable and seem to be mostly based on traditional Chinese folklore, and I'd sooner compare them to Digimon than Pokémon, as a lot of them have humanoid final forms. You throw gourds instead of balls to catch them, and the catch percentage wheel is reminiscent of Palworld's system.

According to translated information on Reddit, Spirit Beast Adventure's servers can support up to 10k players at a time, making this a truly multiplayer experience. There are also base crafting and trading mechanics, making this feel a lot more like a survival game than a traditional RPG. Spirit Beast Adventure's combat looks similar to games like Dislyte, and it looks like both the spirit beasts and the player characters take part.

When is the Spirit Beast Adventure closed beta?

The Spirit Beast Adventure closed beta began on April 24, 2025, and ends on May 10, 2025. If you want to take part, you'll either have to be in China or use one of the best mobile VPNs to sign up. There are only a few days left, so act fast!

That's everything we know so far about Spirit Beast Adventure and its closed beta. If this has got you in the mood for more creature collecting, check out our list of the best Pokémon games next.