Nintendo confirms that two years after release, regular Splatoon 3 updates are at an end after a big celebration to send squids off in style. Not that we’re going anywhere, as turf war still calls Splatsville’s citizens to play.

September saw the Grand Festival – the final Splatoon 3 Splatfest – take place. The winning team is Team Past, made up of Callie and Marie, idols of the first Splatoon game. As we expected, Nintendo took this opportunity to announce that there won’t be any content or regular updates coming to Splatoon 3.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise, as it’s already been two years since Splatoon 3 released – somehow. Splatoon 2 got a similar treatment with a big, all-out event marking the end of regular updates. This does not mean that you can’t play the game and take part in plenty of fun modes, though.

As the tweet confirms, key seasonal events like Splatoween, Frosty Fest, Spring Fest, and Summer Nights are coming back to the game with returning themes. On top of this, events like Big Run and Eggstra Work will continue – there’s no chance Mr. Grizz will let his keen workers stop scooping up eggs for him.

Weapon updates may still come from time to time to balance out the game, and themed monthly challenges will also continue to give us something fun to do outside of turf war and Salmon Run.

So what does this mean for the future of Splatoon as a series? Do we have hints for the Splatoon 4 release date? Perhaps. The final Splatfest of Splatoon 2 dictated the theme of 3, so it’s likely that the outcome of Past winning this Grand Festival will influence either who we see in the next game or the setting.

While we wait for news on the future of Splatoon, check out what we know about the Nintendo Switch 2, and maybe grab some new Switch games to keep you amused.