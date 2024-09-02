We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Grab some fresh Splatoon 3 Grand Festival fashion for free

The biggest Splatfest of Splatoon 3 is happening this September, and Nintendo are giving us a big, free wardrobe update to celebrate.

Inklings wearing the splatoon 3 grand fest items
Holly Alice

Published:

Splatoon 3 

The Grand Fest is nearly upon us, and there’s a nice bundle of free Splatoon 3 cosmetics and banners to help us celebrate in style. The upcoming event looks to be a big one, which will likely determine something to do with the next game.

This is gonna be a big Splatoon 3 Splatfest. It sees all three sets of idols come together to battle it out in teams Past, Present, and Future. And what better way to do this than to kit out our squids with some themed headgear?

You get eight pieces of headgear, including a spiky headband, a small crown resembling a dry anemone, horns that match your inkling’s current color, and many more fun oceanic-inspired pieces. You also get three banners to match the aesthetics of each team, so you can show off which you chose.

To get your hands on this swish bundle, all you need to do is head to the lobby and locate the terminal. There’ll be an exclamation point on the top left option, so click it, and you get all the bits for free.

A screenshot showing all the splatoon 3 free items

The Grand Festival, the great showdown between Past, Present, and Future, takes place between September 13 and September 16. This gives you 72 hours to battle it out in one of the best Switch multiplayer games and sling as much ink as you can for your favorite team. The Splatfest’s sneak peek is on right now, too.

You can pick up some cool Splatoon amiibo of all the best Splatoon characters and get even more in-game fashion choices. Perhaps you want something else to play, in which case, here’s our list of the new Switch games coming out.

