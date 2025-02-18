It’s no secret that the Splatoon series is one of my favorites. The exciting and unique premise of the original made me go out and buy a Wii U again despite the console heading towards the end of its life. Even though I have a soft spot for many Nintendo IPs, a new Splatoon is my most anticipated title in any Nintendo Direct. While Splatoon 3’s updates have come to an end, this shooter is still amazing, and it’s currently available at its lowest price yet.

Splatoon 3’s familiar yet more engaging approach to the formula has already helped it secure its place as my favorite Switch game, and while I have my eyes peeled for the upcoming Switch 2 pre-orders, I can’t help but come back to Splatsville on a regular basis. While Splatoon 4 has yet to make an appearance on the upcoming Switch games list, I still have the latest entry to keep me satisfied.

The general experience remains the same over the three entries in the series, with Splatoon 3 keeping the core gameplay of ‘paint more of the ground than the opposing team’. While it may not sound enticing, what truly makes the series worth playing is the different Splatoon 3 weapons and how they work, allowing you and your team of friends or strangers to strategize.

Bright visuals and bucketloads of paint disguise what is a truly competitive experience. While general Turf Wars are casual, there is a ranked mode for those looking to become the best splatter in Splatoon. If playing against other Inklings or Octolings doesn’t sound like your style, the brilliant horde mode – Salmon Run – will keep you and your friends occupied against plenty of enemies in an engaging co-op mode. It’s a returning mode from the previous game, but one that the developers expand upon, making it more worthwhile to play.

When you’re not dominating the various maps in Turf War, you could mistake Splatoon 3 for one of the best cozy games. You’re able to explore Splatsville, enjoy a brilliant card game, and just chill around a vibrant cityscape that feels lively and truly spectacular to explore. However, the main premise for Splatsville is to shop for gear to outfit your character with perks – all while a fantastic Splatoon 3 soundtrack plays in the background of whatever you’re doing.

While the multiplayer action is undoubtedly where Splatoon 3 shines, the campaign mode also makes it an amazing single-player game. Like the best action games, Splatoon 3 flourishes by highlighting its strengths, with our Splatoon 3 review rewarding the game with a massive 9/10, only made stronger by Ben Johnson calling it one of “the best multiplayer games out there.”

If you’re up for some top-tier Switch action, then this Splatoon 3 deal isn’t one to miss. Right now, you can pick up a copy of the game for just $39.98 from Walmart in the US, or for UK players, you can get it for just £32.95 from Amazon. Splatoon is one of Nintendo’s most underrated IPs, and it deserves every ounce of praise it gets.

You’re also coming at a perfect time, as while Splatoon 3 updates might be over, you could see the next Splatfest arrive with seasonal events soon. If you fall in love with the game as much as me, make sure to check out our Splatoon 3 Side Order review before you grab the excellent DLC expansion. Also, make sure to follow our Splatoon 3 VPN guide if you need any help changing your server and playing with more Inklings.