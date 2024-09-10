Crossovers into the land of food and drinks are commonplace in gaming these days, but Nintendo really wants to satisfy your thirst. If you’re looking to soak up a few cheeky beverages, then the Splatoon 3 Suntory collaboration isn’t just a gimmick. Not only can you guzzle down some sweet lemon goodness, but you’ll also be in with a chance of getting your hands on some exclusive Splatoon 3 treats.

As part of a new “painted collaboration bottle” campaign, Nintendo is releasing a range of limited-time Splatoon 3 designs across numerous beverage brands. The most recent of which is Suntory, but it’s not whiskey filling up your glass. Starting from Monday, September 9, 2024, Nintendo expressed in a recent blog post that Switch players “can receive limited edition merchandise in stores and a campaign where you can win limited edition merchandise through a lottery.”

Each design is available in limited quantities, each containing a vibrant splash of Splatoon 3’s colorful aesthetic faithfully adapted from one of the best Switch games. However, Nintendo says that while “of course you can choose your favorite flavor of drink, you might also want to pick up a bottle with your favorite weapon on it.” That’s because you could snag yourself an exclusive Splatoon 3 clear file reward, but chugging one of these drinks won’t be enough.

If your thirst is so strong that you need the Squid Sisters, the Tentacles, and the Surimi Alliance in your life, then Nintendo clarifies that “if you purchase four eligible drinks at supermarkets, mass retailers, and other stores nationwide, you will receive an A4-sized original clear file on the spot.”

However, that isn’t even the best reward. You could win a very awesome jacket that we’re admittedly quite fond of already. Winning this won’t be easy, though, naturally, as there are only 500 of them available.

“If you purchase four eligible drinks, take a photo of your receipt, and submit an entry, 500 people will be entered into a draw to win an ‘Original Splatoon 3 MA-1 Jacket’,” the blog post iterates. The window to upload your receipt to Suntory’s application process will run from September 9, 2024, until October 31, 2024. These drinks are only being in Japan right now, and it’s unclear whether the campaign will extend to other regions.