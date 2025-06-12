This Splatoon 3 update makes the game run swimmingly on Switch and Switch 2

After the announcement of Splatoon Raiders earlier this week, you'd be forgiven for missing the huge Splatoon 3 update that went live today - but don't worry, we've got all the important bits right here for you to check out.

June 12 welcomes the 10.0.0 update to Splatoon 3, bringing the game up to speed for the Switch 2 while also improving performance on the original Switch. But that's not all, as there are plenty of new additions on top of the impressive 60fps and quicker load times.

If you're a long-time player, you may remember Urchin Underpass, a key stage from the series' debut on Wii U. Now, it comes splashing back into rotation, with a revamped look for the Inkopolis highway setting.

Your weapon stash gets some new options from Barazushi and Emberz, too. These weapons include a Painbrush, Splat Charger, Squelchers, Rollers, Blasters - you name it. There's also my personal favorite - a Colorz Aerospray complete with a burst bomb sub weapon. All weapons' freshness levels are now at ten stars instead of five, so you can show just how super-heckin-fresh you really are.

Additionally, any of you lucky inklings with a Switch 2 can enjoy enhancements to Splatoon's scenery. Visuals get an update, improving the detail of the overworld and smoothing the performance both while in battle and in the city. On the original Switch, performance has been streamlined to improve graphics to match those of the Switch 2. Now, "certain elements outside the stage" that don't affect battle will no longer show when in ranked modes. This doesn't affect the gameplay.

This has my tentacles tingling, so maybe it's time to jump back in, especially since Splatoon Raiders won't be out for a while. Speaking of, you can check out some other excellent new Switch games coming soon, right here.