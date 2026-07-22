Splatoon Raiders amiibo and what they unlock

The designs for the trio of Splatoon Raiders amiibo are really cool. Big Man, especially. They don't just look good, though; they provide items in the game for you to use. Below, you can see where to get them and what each of the Deep Cut trio nets you in Raiders.

If you're wondering what we think about the spin-off splatting game, you can read our super Splatoon Raiders review here. Then, if you want to stock up on older Splatoon amiibo, we have a guide for them, too.

Here are all the Splatoon Raiders amiibo figures you can get:

Shiver

Shiver Hohojiro is a blue-themed Octoling and a member of the Deep Cut trio. Her amiibo shows her new outfit for Splatoon Raiders, complete with her holding a fishing net and a fishing rod on her back.

You can use her amiibo to unlock a themed outfit for your playable character to wear. It's a blue jumpsuit with shoes similar to Shiver's, and one leg shorter than the other.

Frye

Yellow Inkling Frye Onaga, part of the Onaga Clan, sings in Deep Cut alongside Shiver and Big Man. Frye's amiibo for the latest game sees her sitting on an orange ball, wearing slides, socks, and an outfit made of her old clothing. Look, the trio is essentially shipwrecked, so they've gotta make do.

Using Frye's amiibo in Splatoon Raiders unlocks an outfit that your character can wear in-game. It's also a jumpsuit, but this time in yellow, with both legs complete.

Big Man

Big Man, the best of Deep Cut's members, is a giant ray. A Manta Ray, to be exact. He also collaborated with Splatoon's Squid Sisters under the name Ian BGM. Unlike the girls, he doesn't really wear clothing other than a backpack and goggles, so the outfit you get from his figure looks more like his overall design. It's a tasteful greige number with black gloves and grey boots.

Where can I buy Splatoon Raiders amiibo figures?

For now, the only place to get the figures is on the official Nintendo Store. You can find Shiver, Frye, and Big Man separately on the US store, or get the triple pack on the UK storefront.

What can I use amiibo for in Splatoon Raiders?

The three amiibo figures each unlock an outfit in Splatoon Raiders for you to wear. Along with the themed trio, you can also use any other Splatoon amiibo once (Inkling and Octolings, Lil Buddy, etc) to unlock another outfit - the Bite Waders - designed after the Salmon Run outfit in Splatoon 2.