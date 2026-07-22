Splatoon Raiders amiibo and what they unlock

Find out which Splatoon Raiders amiibo you can get, and what each figure unlocks in the latest game.

All three splatoon raiders amiibo over a green background
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Splatoon Raiders 
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The designs for the trio of Splatoon Raiders amiibo are really cool. Big Man, especially. They don't just look good, though; they provide items in the game for you to use. Below, you can see where to get them and what each of the Deep Cut trio nets you in Raiders.

If you're wondering what we think about the spin-off splatting game, you can read our super Splatoon Raiders review here. Then, if you want to stock up on older Splatoon amiibo, we have a guide for them, too.

Here are all the Splatoon Raiders amiibo figures you can get:

splatoon raiders amiibo - shiver over a blue background

Shiver

Shiver Hohojiro is a blue-themed Octoling and a member of the Deep Cut trio. Her amiibo shows her new outfit for Splatoon Raiders, complete with her holding a fishing net and a fishing rod on her back.

You can use her amiibo to unlock a themed outfit for your playable character to wear. It's a blue jumpsuit with shoes similar to Shiver's, and one leg shorter than the other.

splatoon raiders amiibo - frye over a yellow background

Frye

Yellow Inkling Frye Onaga, part of the Onaga Clan, sings in Deep Cut alongside Shiver and Big Man. Frye's amiibo for the latest game sees her sitting on an orange ball, wearing slides, socks, and an outfit made of her old clothing. Look, the trio is essentially shipwrecked, so they've gotta make do.

Using Frye's amiibo in Splatoon Raiders unlocks an outfit that your character can wear in-game. It's also a jumpsuit, but this time in yellow, with both legs complete.

splatoon raiders amiibo - Big Man over a grey background

Big Man

Big Man, the best of Deep Cut's members, is a giant ray. A Manta Ray, to be exact. He also collaborated with Splatoon's Squid Sisters under the name Ian BGM. Unlike the girls, he doesn't really wear clothing other than a backpack and goggles, so the outfit you get from his figure looks more like his overall design. It's a tasteful greige number with black gloves and grey boots.

Where can I buy Splatoon Raiders amiibo figures?

For now, the only place to get the figures is on the official Nintendo Store. You can find Shiver, Frye, and Big Man separately on the US store, or get the triple pack on the UK storefront.

splatoon raiders outfits you can get from amiibo figures in the game

What can I use amiibo for in Splatoon Raiders?

The three amiibo figures each unlock an outfit in Splatoon Raiders for you to wear. Along with the themed trio, you can also use any other Splatoon amiibo once (Inkling and Octolings, Lil Buddy, etc) to unlock another outfit - the Bite Waders - designed after the Salmon Run outfit in Splatoon 2.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.

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