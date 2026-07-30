Splatoon Raiders Bottomless Buffet guide

The Splatoon Raiders Bottomless Buffet offers you a bit more of a challenge. Simply head through the Great Salmon Mess Hall (yes, really), then you can dive into the literally never-ending set of levels to see how far you get.

Don't forget to upgrade your Splatoon Raiders gadgets and test out different Splatoon Raiders weapons - you never know, that bow might just be your new favorite type of weapon.

What is the Bottomless Buffet in Splatoon Raiders?

If you enjoy a challenge, then the Bottomless Buffet is an endgame trial made for you. It's a never-ending set of levels that get harder and harder, and provide more chaotic Salmonid-infested rooms for you to test your mettle against.

Here's the good news… or bad news, depending on how you look at it: there's a secret boss waiting for you in the ruins too, just after level 100. It's called Lord Saltimatum, and it's a hard battle to win.

How do I unlock the Bottomless Buffet?

We call it endgame, as you need to defeat the Salmonarch, Splatoon Raiders' final boss, and finish the game before you can access the Bottomless Buffet. You also need to complete the three Hidden Ruins, using all three different tanks. Once you've got all nine relics, then you can hop down the hole in the middle of the map - where the final boss is - and continue on down into the ruins.

How many levels does the Bottomless Buffet have?

The Bottomless Buffet has… no bottom. The floors continue on, getting harder and harder, and they never stop. If you're trying to beat it, you're in for the long haul. The deepest we've seen so far is a player on Reddit reporting level 259.

Bottomless Buffet rewards

The good news is, you get plenty of rewards for working through the Bottomless Buffet. Every three floors you clear, you get some items. This could be gadget parts or weaponry.

However, if you make it past level 100, you get a pepper grinder-shaped relic (called Legendary Loot), a 'Salty Islands' Briny Scroll, and unlock the Golden Forever outfit. The great thing about the Legendary Loot is that you can equip it as well as other relics - it doesn't take up a slot in your build.

Bottomless Buffet tips

For those brave enough to take on the depths of the Buffet, we can offer you some tips. First, make sure you have four- and five-star parts. These will get you the best boosts and damage buffs for less cost. Secondly, check that your weapon is upgraded! If you use a Primo weapon, you can continue upgrading it way past its original level.

Thirdly, you can join an online (or local) multiplayer lobby. You can't call for help, but you can set up a room for other players to join. Then, you can have some assistance beating back the Salmonids!

If you need to update your build, make sure to use the Splatoon Raiders compasses to find some skill points, and then unlock some more lore with Splatoon Raiders Briny Scrolls.