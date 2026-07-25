All Splatoon Raiders Briny Scrolls locations

If you're struggling to locate the Splatoon Raiders Briny Scrolls, our guide can help you find each and every one. Most levels you visit to raid follow a path, so if you see any extra air vents, bridges, surfboards, or ledges - you know what to do, as there's probably something fun hidden there. Or, it might be in the middle of your path.

You can take different Splatoon Raiders characters with you as you raid, and use their showstopper abilities alongside Splatoon Raiders relics to take out Salmonids. Change up your build and have some fun while looking for scrolls!

Where can I find Briny Scrolls in Splatoon Raiders?

The first four scrolls you get will be the same on each save. You then also get a handful of scrolls when completing certain levels that pertain to the story. The other ones, however, are sprinkled across the treasure-hunting levels. The scrolls appear in orange crates.

Here's where to find all the Splatoon Raiders Briny Scrolls:

Tumetto Rocks

There's a small island you can access with a squid jump or using a bot hop. The crate is on the island next to the tree… where our ink splat is in the image above. Sorry, we got eager.

Lintle Inlet

There are two crates on this stage. The first you can see by looking through the viewpoint on the floor. It's on top of a ledge. You can get to it using a bot hop. The second is actually closer - you can't see it through the viewpoint, as it's behind a large rock. As you enter the stage, keep looking to your right, and you'll see it. It may be hidden behind two Cohocks, though.

Carbanyara Wetlands

This briny scroll is on a small island accessible by a surfboard, through squid rings. It's on the left behind a large rock. Again, our ink in the picture above shows where it is.

Pipyoni Cliffs

Along the main path, you'll see an alcove to the right, containing the orange crate you're looking for.

Fridda Trail

Be careful with this one - the crate is on a ledge, below the main path in the lava section. Keep looking down, but be careful where you land, as the lava will hurt you.

Taytur Rocks

There are two briny scrolls on the Taytur Rocks map. The first is beneath a ledge to the east of the mega crystal location, and is easy to see. The second is on a separate island, accessible by an air vent. There's a Smoker in front of it, so you'll need to deal with that.

Yaksubi Volcano

To find this crate, branch off the path to the left-hand side. There's an area with Sparky salmonids and crates - the orange crate is behind the regular ones.

Kreyp Lava Lake

Two more scrolls this time at Kreyp Lava Lake. The first is west of the giant crystal. There's an air vent pointing upwards between two cliffs - jump into it, and you'll find the crate on a ledge.

The second is to the east of the crystal's location. Again, between two black cliffs, you'll see a path. Go through and fight the Steelheads, then you can safely grab the crate.

Soyu Cliffs

Keep looking to your right as you work around this stage - the crate is behind a rock. Simply follow the sandy path around to find it.

Uven Crater

Even simpler this time, the Uven Crater briny scroll is along your main path. You don't need to search anywhere for it.

Sahlse Vents

There's an air vent pointing through a gap in the rocks on this stage - follow it, and land on a ledge to get the crate. You can then drop back down to the main pathway.

Kurmuh Lava Flows

You'll come to a fight with a Stinger and some smaller Salmonids, and when you do, look around. To the left of the enemies is the crate on the same part of the map.

Choclet Iceberg

Mmm, chocolate… sorry, no chocolate here, but there are two crates to find on Choclet Iceberg's map. One is at the very top of the mountain. You can pick a path up using ledges and by climbing up in squid form. The crate is right at the top.

The second requires you to shoot a large ice block that has a propeller at the bottom. Shooting it will make the block break the wall, revealing a cave. The crate resides in here.

Toonya Glacier

Watch your step here. When you find the first lot of icebergs, stay on a floating ice block and hop off at the last minute as you see a ledge. The orange crate is hidden by regular ones. You can either bot hop or jump to it via ink, and the same back.

Vanilo Mountain

This briny scroll is conveniently located right by the path. Look down and left, then just hop down and get it.

Yillatay Icicles

This one can be easy to miss. There's a gap between the ice walls, where you can see a small island a jump away from the mainland. You can bot hop to it and grab the crate.

Sweeshrim Peak

This one is also a little sneaky. As you're working your way around, keep your eyes peeled for a concrete ledge and a gap between two ice walls. There are enemies in front of it, though. Go to the edge, and you can see the crate below.

Rinboh Lake

At the end of a spit of land, you'll see an orange crate. But there's a Big Shot in the way. Beat it, then you can go and grab the scroll safely.

Krimpuff Cave

There are more ice blocks with propellers on them in this level, so shoot them all. About halfway through the level, one will reveal a pile of crates with the orange briny scroll crate among them.

Seaza Mountains

Hmm, that pile of unclimbable debris looks odd, doesn't it? Well, if you just use the inflatable jump pads to get to the top, you'll find a crate at the top, and the reason why.

Baygull Beach

There are two scrolls on Baygull Beach - these are the final two you can find in playable levels. The first is reachable via a path to a circular island, which is easy to spot. The second is fairly hidden between two trees on another circular island covered in grass.

What are Briny Scrolls?

Briny Scrolls are similar to Sunken Scrolls in the main Splatoon series. They're collectible items that unlock a piece of lore each - be it a flyer, a poster, a letter, or sometimes even an object. These provide context on the game's story and characters, and some fun facts.

The first four scrolls you get in the game are the same in every save, as we said above. These are given to you after the three tutorial missions and one in the story. More are unlocked as you progress and clear certain levels. You can also unlock three per member of Deep Cut as you level up your bond with them, through using them as Raid teammates.

The ones you find in the raid missions unlock at random. For instance, one of the last I found in my main save, I found first (after the fixed options) in my second save.

Once you've got all the scrolls, make sure to go and find the Splatoon Raiders compasses and some new Splatoon Raiders weapons, perhaps.