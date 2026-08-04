Splatoon Raiders best builds

The question of what the best Splatoon Raiders build is can be hard to answer. Really, it all comes down to what your preference is in terms of how you deal damage. Do you prefer all ink, all the time? Or do you want a single laser-focused beam of ink you can control?

Remember that each of the three tanks has different Splatoon Raiders gadgets you can use, and you can equip up to three at a time. As you level up, you unlock the ability to use a gadget from a different tank on others. To make that a bit clearer, if you have the Power tank equipped, you can use a Speed gadget. If you have the Tactical tank equipped, you can use a Power gadget, and if you have the Speed tank, you can use a Tactical gadget.

What are the Best Splatoon Raiders builds?

The best Splatoon Raiders weapons to use in any build are the Primo five-star options. The Bot Buddy you pick for most builds is really down to personal preference, except for the first three in our list, as they can assist with applying status conditions. Outside of this, feel free to pick whichever you find works best for you and is the most fun to use.

Freeze build

A weapon with the Freeze power equipped

Use a Speed tank with the Blast Boot, Jump Bomb, and Hi-Fiver gadgets equipped, and Freeze parts attached to them

Use Shiver as a Bot Buddy, with a maxed-out relationship

Scorch build

A weapon with the Scorch power equipped

Use a Power tank with Splatellites and the Booyarang, make sure you equip Scorch parts

Use Big Man as a Bot Buddy, with a maxed-out relationship

Ferment build

A weapon with Ferment or Explosive Ferment weapon power equipped

Use a Tactical tank with Tether Wail and Torqscrew, equip Ferment parts

Use Frye as a Bot Buddy, with a maxed-out relationship

Some other, slightly less involved builds we recommend are as follows:

Jump build

Use the Speed tank Equip the Blast Boot, Jump Bomb, and Torqscrew gadgets



Surround build

Use the Power tankEquip the Splatellites, Spinwheel, and Booyarang gadgets



Distance build

Use the Tactical tank Equip the Hi-Fiver, Shot Pot, and Splatellites gadgets



Bash build

Use the Power tank Equip the Splatchet, Meteor Mitt, and Blast Boot gadgets



If you - like me - enjoy swapping between different loadouts depending on what you're doing, make sure to build your builds to presets, so they're super easy to equip. In the gear menu, if you click '-', you can register six presets, which include everything from your Bot Buddy to relic powers. Now, if only we could pick a specific ink color to go with our builds…