Recruiting any of the three non-playable Splatoon Raiders characters will allow you to unleash different abilities on the battlefield, so it's time to learn more about just who you, The Mechanic, have crashed down into the Spirhalite Islands with. Given that you're relying on them for backup out there, you'd best know what they can help you with.

Check out our Splatoon Raiders review if you're curious to know more about what we thought of the new solo game, and if you want to get familiar with the characters in the real world, we also have a guide to the Splatoon Raiders amiibo that's on offer.

Here's everything in our Splatoon Raiders character guide:

Splatoon Raiders Mechanic

Splatoon Raiders' Mechanic is the name of the Splatoon character you control. As the pilot of the ship carrying the members of Deep Cut, The Mechanic gets roped into treasure-hunting with the other characters in the game. Their base is the Hideout Ship, alongside the band members. As with previous Splatoon games, you can switch between humanoid and squid forms as The Mechanic.

You can customize their general appearance, including hair, skin, and clothes, but more importantly, it'll be up to you to equip them with the tools they need for the job. The weapon is one thing, of course, but you'll also need gadgets, relic powers, a tank type, and a customizable Exploration Bot appearance. Level up and improve your tank power, too, at The Mechanic's Shack.

Splatoon Raiders Shiver

Shiver is the blue-haired quasi-leader of Deep Cut. She's a returning character from Splatoon 3 - only this time, she's on your side! You can recruit her to fight alongside you in the Exploration Bot, raise her bond to get Briny Scrolls, and get her to help you craft new gadgets in the Gadget Workshop.

Showstopper : Shark Bite - Shiver rides Master Mega in a straight line to attack

: Shark Bite - Shiver rides Master Mega in a straight line to attack Briny Scrolls: Three scrolls related to the Hohojiro Clan

Splatoon Raiders Frye

Frye is a yellow-haired certified wild gal, and she, too, returns from Splatoon 3 to help you out alongside the other members of Deep Cut. Her specialty move outside of the Exploration Bot is unique and scales with her bond level with The Mechanic. At the Hideout Ship, she helps upgrade weapons in the Weapons Stash, or can turn them into materials.

Showstopper : Morays in the Air - Frye's flute summons moray eels to attack a wide area. Bond strength increases the damage and area of effect, in addition to Fermenting any Salmonids caught in it.

: Morays in the Air - Frye's flute summons moray eels to attack a wide area. Bond strength increases the damage and area of effect, in addition to Fermenting any Salmonids caught in it. Briny Scrolls: Three scrolls related to the Onaga Clan

Splatoon Raiders Big Man

Big Man is the band's producer and a giant manta ray. What a cool and chill dude. Alongside his help on the battlefield using his Showstopper, Big Man catalogues information that you learn from treasure hunts, so he'll be able to tell you anything about Salmonids, gadgets, weapons, and other cool things you've encountered.

Showstopper : Manta Dance - Ride on an invisible Big Man as you slam into your foes. Shoot with L and R to lure in Salmonids you hit.

: Manta Dance - Ride on an invisible Big Man as you slam into your foes. Shoot with L and R to lure in Salmonids you hit. Briny Scrolls: Three scrolls related to the Manta Clan

That's a wrap on Splatoon Raiders characters for now, so go out and have fun with your pals at your side.