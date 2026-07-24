All Splatoon Raiders compass locations

Splatoon Raiders compasses are a brand-new item you can find in the latest inky game that you can use on the main map to unlock extra levels. Many of the stages in Splatoon Raiders seem to have a set sort of path, but sometimes, you may notice an offshoot to the main 'way', or see something that doesn't quite belong. Chances are, that's where you can find a compass.

For help finding more collectibles in the game, check out our Splatoon Raiders weapons guide to see what's available, and pick a new main.

Where can I find Splatoon Raiders compasses?

The compasses are found in blue crates, so keep your eyes peeled. There are plain crates that contain weapons or Spirhalite gems, and orange ones that contain Briny Scrolls. But blue indicates a compass.

Here's where to find all the Splatoon Raiders compasses:

Tumetto Rocks

The compass in this level is found on a small island just off the mainland. Use a bot hop to get there safely.

Lintle Inlet

This crate is found along the 'path' that you follow, on top of a grate in mid-air. Nice and easy.

Carbanyara Wetlands

You can find this compass behind a large rock, on a circular end of the sandy outcrop.

Pipyoni Cliffs

You can find this compass easily, as it's in a gap between the rocks on the left-hand side of the main path.

Fridda Trail

This one requires a bit of finagling. You can reach it with a sneaky bot hop, but be careful. It may take you a couple of tries.

Taytur Rocks

This particular compass will make itself known. There's a grate hanging off the side of a ledge. Once you approach it, a wind tunnel appears, which will let you glide down to the crate. Beware, though - a Maws can spawn on the small island.

Yaksubi Volcano

The compass crate is a little hidden here, too. After using the tall plants to jump across gaps, you find yourself fighting some enemies. On your left, there's a small alcove with some crates. The compass crate is under and behind the regular ones.

Kreyp Lava Lake

See that mysterious, foggy island? Yeah, that's where the compass crate is. You can reach it, but beware, there's a Salty Tongue guarding the box.

Soyu Cliffs

OK, admittedly, we haven't figured out quite how to get this one. It's up on that ledge on the cliff. A bot hop doesn't reach it, so we imagine a combination of gadgets and relic powers that let you jump higher will be the key. Good luck.

Uven Crater

This one's nice and easy, and is right in your path as you go across a grate.

Sahlse Vents

As the name of the stage suggests, you're going to need to use the air vent to reach this separate island where the compass crate is. There are Salmonids around it, though.

Kurmuh Lava Flows

Again, another simple one - this crate is right in your path, albeit behind some regular ones.

Choclet Iceberg

Hop down through the mysterious grate in the floor in the main part of the map, clear out the monsters, and then you can find the blue crate in the cave. You can then get out via a path back to the main level.

Toonya Glacier

When you reach a part with two sets of rotating icebergs, look to the left - there's a crevice in the wall with a crate. You can make your way to it with bot hops or squid jumps.

Vanilo Mountain

This one's a little sneaky. As you progress, you'll see an alcove with three ledges on a slippery slope. Hop your way up them, then follow the path - the crate is at the edge of the area.

Yillatay Icicles

Another simple one here - head up to the top of the mountain, which you need to do to get further around the level. There, in plain sight, is a blue crate.

Sweeshrim Peak

Sweeshrim Peak's compass is in a crate in an alcove, surrounded by Sparky Salmonids.

Rinboh Lake

This one can be easy to miss, but it's on the main path you need to follow around the level. There's a Big Shot hopping on the concrete slope, but behind it is the crate you need.

Krimpuff Cave

The crate on this level is hidden behind a breakable wall. Shoot the propeller on the ice block, which breaks the wall. Then hop up and grab the crate.

Seaza Mountains

There are a lot of slippery slopes here, but you can use the tall plants to jump up in wind currents. At the top of a slope with three such plants is a pile of crates - containing the compass crate.

Baygull Beach

Last, and certainly not least, is Baygull Beach. This one resides by a red crystal at the far side of the map. You can easily see it… between the Stinger's ink blasts.

You can also get compasses as a reward for doing the following levels on Super Spicy mode:

Chowda Buried Ruins

Unnyarang Buried Ruins

Minchup Buried Ruins

What are compasses in Splatoon Raiders for?

These are a new addition to Splatoon Raiders. Similar to the Sunken (and now Briny) Scrolls, you can find them in a lot of levels in the game and use them to unlock more content.

Each compass appears on your main overworld map once you've picked it up. Then, you can follow its signal to unearth a sampler dungeon, which rewards you with a skill point. Some of these are harder than others, and often limit you to certain weapons or gadgets. Think of the dungeons like the Octo Expansion DLC's stages, where you had to figure out puzzles.

You can read our glowing Splatoon Raiders review to see what's good about the game, and if you want to grab the new Splatoon Raiders amiibo, you can find links in our guide.