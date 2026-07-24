All Splatoon Raiders compass locations

You won’t need to keep your eyes peeled for Splatoon Raiders compasses; we’re here to tell you where to find them all.

splatoon raiders compass - Shiver on the back of a giant shark
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Splatoon Raiders compasses are a brand-new item you can find in the latest inky game that you can use on the main map to unlock extra levels. Many of the stages in Splatoon Raiders seem to have a set sort of path, but sometimes, you may notice an offshoot to the main 'way', or see something that doesn't quite belong. Chances are, that's where you can find a compass.

For help finding more collectibles in the game, check out our Splatoon Raiders weapons guide to see what's available, and pick a new main.

Where can I find Splatoon Raiders compasses?

The compasses are found in blue crates, so keep your eyes peeled. There are plain crates that contain weapons or Spirhalite gems, and orange ones that contain Briny Scrolls. But blue indicates a compass.

Here's where to find all the Splatoon Raiders compasses:

Where to find the Splatoon Raiders - tumetto rocks compass

Tumetto Rocks

The compass in this level is found on a small island just off the mainland. Use a bot hop to get there safely.

where to find the Splatoon Raiders - lintle inlet compass

Lintle Inlet

This crate is found along the 'path' that you follow, on top of a grate in mid-air. Nice and easy.

where to find the Splatoon Raiders - carbanyara wetlands compass

Carbanyara Wetlands

You can find this compass behind a large rock, on a circular end of the sandy outcrop.

where to find the Splatoon Raiders - pipyoni cliffs compass

Pipyoni Cliffs

You can find this compass easily, as it's in a gap between the rocks on the left-hand side of the main path.

where to find the Splatoon Raiders - fridda trail compass

Fridda Trail

This one requires a bit of finagling. You can reach it with a sneaky bot hop, but be careful. It may take you a couple of tries.

where to find the Splatoon Raiders - taytur rocks compass

Taytur Rocks

This particular compass will make itself known. There's a grate hanging off the side of a ledge. Once you approach it, a wind tunnel appears, which will let you glide down to the crate. Beware, though - a Maws can spawn on the small island.

where to find the splatoon raiders compass - yaksubi volcano

Yaksubi Volcano

The compass crate is a little hidden here, too. After using the tall plants to jump across gaps, you find yourself fighting some enemies. On your left, there's a small alcove with some crates. The compass crate is under and behind the regular ones.

where to find the Splatoon Raiders - kreyp lava lake compass

Kreyp Lava Lake

See that mysterious, foggy island? Yeah, that's where the compass crate is. You can reach it, but beware, there's a Salty Tongue guarding the box.

where to find the Splatoon Raiders - soyu cliffs compass

Soyu Cliffs

OK, admittedly, we haven't figured out quite how to get this one. It's up on that ledge on the cliff. A bot hop doesn't reach it, so we imagine a combination of gadgets and relic powers that let you jump higher will be the key. Good luck.

where to find the Splatoon Raiders - uven crater compass

Uven Crater

This one's nice and easy, and is right in your path as you go across a grate.

where to find the Splatoon Raiders - sahlse vents compass

Sahlse Vents

As the name of the stage suggests, you're going to need to use the air vent to reach this separate island where the compass crate is. There are Salmonids around it, though.

where to find the Splatoon Raiders - kurmuh lava flows compass

Kurmuh Lava Flows

Again, another simple one - this crate is right in your path, albeit behind some regular ones.

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2 - where to find the Splatoon Raiders - choclet iceberg compass1 - where to find the Splatoon Raiders - choclet iceberg compass
2 - where to find the Splatoon Raiders - choclet iceberg compass1 - where to find the Splatoon Raiders - choclet iceberg compass

Choclet Iceberg

Hop down through the mysterious grate in the floor in the main part of the map, clear out the monsters, and then you can find the blue crate in the cave. You can then get out via a path back to the main level.

where to find the Splatoon Raiders - toonya glacier compass

Toonya Glacier

When you reach a part with two sets of rotating icebergs, look to the left - there's a crevice in the wall with a crate. You can make your way to it with bot hops or squid jumps.

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where to find the Splatoon Raiders - vanilo mountain compasswhere to find the Splatoon Raiders - vanilo mountain compass
where to find the Splatoon Raiders - vanilo mountain compasswhere to find the Splatoon Raiders - vanilo mountain compass

Vanilo Mountain

This one's a little sneaky. As you progress, you'll see an alcove with three ledges on a slippery slope. Hop your way up them, then follow the path - the crate is at the edge of the area.

where to find the Splatoon Raiders - yillatay icicles compass

Yillatay Icicles

Another simple one here - head up to the top of the mountain, which you need to do to get further around the level. There, in plain sight, is a blue crate.

where to find the Splatoon Raiders - sweeshrim peak compass

Sweeshrim Peak

Sweeshrim Peak's compass is in a crate in an alcove, surrounded by Sparky Salmonids.

where to find the Splatoon Raiders - rinboh lake compass

Rinboh Lake

This one can be easy to miss, but it's on the main path you need to follow around the level. There's a Big Shot hopping on the concrete slope, but behind it is the crate you need.

where to find the Splatoon Raiders - krimpuff cave compass

Krimpuff Cave

The crate on this level is hidden behind a breakable wall. Shoot the propeller on the ice block, which breaks the wall. Then hop up and grab the crate.

where to find the Splatoon Raiders - seaza mountains compass

Seaza Mountains

There are a lot of slippery slopes here, but you can use the tall plants to jump up in wind currents. At the top of a slope with three such plants is a pile of crates - containing the compass crate.

where to find the Splatoon Raiders - baygull beach compass

Baygull Beach

Last, and certainly not least, is Baygull Beach. This one resides by a red crystal at the far side of the map. You can easily see it… between the Stinger's ink blasts.

You can also get compasses as a reward for doing the following levels on Super Spicy mode:

  • Chowda Buried Ruins
  • Unnyarang Buried Ruins
  • Minchup Buried Ruins

What are compasses in Splatoon Raiders for?

These are a new addition to Splatoon Raiders. Similar to the Sunken (and now Briny) Scrolls, you can find them in a lot of levels in the game and use them to unlock more content.

Each compass appears on your main overworld map once you've picked it up. Then, you can follow its signal to unearth a sampler dungeon, which rewards you with a skill point. Some of these are harder than others, and often limit you to certain weapons or gadgets. Think of the dungeons like the Octo Expansion DLC's stages, where you had to figure out puzzles.

You can read our glowing Splatoon Raiders review to see what's good about the game, and if you want to grab the new Splatoon Raiders amiibo, you can find links in our guide.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.

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