All Splatoon Raiders gadgets

Splatoon Raiders gadgets are a new addition to the franchise, so here’s a rundown of what they do and how to upgrade them.

splatoon raiders gadgets - a character tinkering with a tank
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If you're not sure what Splatoon Raiders gadgets are, read on, as we explain how to use them, how to create more, and how to add upgrades to increase your ink-slinging toward Salmonids. There's a new favorite gadget or two for everyone, depending on how you play. Explosives? Check. Long-range reach? Check. Items to zip you across the map? Also check.

You can read our Splatoon Raiders review here to see what we think of the latest instalment in the sea-themed series, and sea (ha) which Splatoon Raiders amiibo are available.

Here's everything you need to know about gadgets in Splatoon Raiders:

All Splatoon Raiders gadgets

In Splatoon Raiders, you can equip different gadgets to your three tanks. There's a blue, orange, and purple tank - Speed, Power, and Tactical, respectively. Each tank has five gadgets you can equip. Some are unlocked automatically as you start the game and progress, whereas others you need to develop at Shiver's station on the Hideout ship using materials and Spiralhite ore.

Here are all of the gadgets in Splatoon Raiders:

Gadget Tank How to unlock
Blast Boot Speed tank Automatically unlocked
Booyarang Speed tank Automatically unlocked
Dash Bomb Speed tank Develop with Shiver
Jump Bomb Speed tank Develop with Shiver
Flywire Speed tank Develop with Shiver
Splatchet Power tank Automatically unlocked
Splatellites Power tank Automatically unlocked
Spinwheel Power tank Develop with Shiver
Meteor Mitt Power tank Develop with Shiver
Shellacker Power tank Develop with Shiver
Shot Pot Tactical tank Automatically unlocked
Hi-Fiver Tactical tank Automatically unlocked
Bombloons Tactical tank Develop with Shiver
Tether Wail Tactical tank Develop with Shiver
Torqscrew Tactical tank Develop with Shiver

How to develop splatoon raiders gadgets in the game

What are gadgets in Splatoon Raiders?

Gadgets are handy machines you can equip to your choice of tank in Splatoon Raiders. You can't use any gadget on any tank; they're limited to one of the three types, at least to start with.

Once you hit a certain point of progress and upgrade any kind of tank twice, you can then equip a different gadget from another tank as an extra combat ability. For instance, I use the purple Tactical tank with two Tactical gadgets and a third Power gadget during combat.

How do I get more gadgets?

As mentioned above, you get some gadgets at the start of the game automatically unlocked. Others, you can develop as you progress by visiting Shiver. Here, you can use materials picked up when beating enemies and completing levels to create three more gadgets per tank.

How to develop splatoon raiders gadget parts in the game

How do I upgrade my gadgets?

Along with unlocking more gadgets, you can - and should! - upgrade your gadgets by adding parts. You can also develop them with Shiver. There are around ten different additions for each gadget, which boost duration, add explosions, change the direction the ink goes - you name it, there's probably an upgrade for it. You can also get them in different rarities.

What you do need to keep an eye on is that each upgrade chip will take up a certain number of slots available on each gadget. For instance, let's say you start with 12 slots on your Shot Pot gadget. You can equip three chips that cost four slots each, or four chips that cost three slots, et cetera. You can upgrade the number of gadget slots you have by using skill coins, so you can add more chips.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.

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