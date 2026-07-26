Splatoon Raiders hairstyles guide

Weapons, gadgets, relics, and teammates are important, of course, but you can't slay your enemies without slaying. That's why we've put together this guide on the Splatoon Raiders hairstyles. You'll never have a bad hair day as long as you pick the style that you love.

Hairstyles are just one part of the look, of course, and for some exclusive Splatoon Raiders outfits, you'll want to check out the Splatoon Raiders amiibo. Plus, read our Splatoon Raiders review if you're still wondering whether to buy the game or not.

What are the Splatoon Raiders hairstyles?

To begin with, there are six hairstyles for Inklings and six for Octolings. They range in length, what objects are used in them, and the use of colors, so make sure you pick one that you like! We've included an image below with all the starter hairstyles so that you can get a sense of what you might want to pick - it helps to know in advance, so you know whether to pick Octoling or Inkling.

How do I change my Splatoon Raiders hairstyle?

It's pretty easy, luckily, as you can change your hairstyle at will, as well as whether you're an Inkling or Octoling. All you have to do is head into 'player settings' in the menu and pick out a new cut. After that, you're good to go, no questions asked!

Can I unlock more Splatoon Raiders hairstyles?

There's a secret seventh hairstyle for both Octolings and Inklings, which you unlock when you finish the main story. It takes you right back to the start, allowing you to return to the beautiful bedhead you entered this world in, just in case you were salty that you had to pick something cooler and forsake the scruff.

For now, that's your lot, although if the game gets DLC or an update, more hairstyles may be upon us. Hopefully, a grand total of fourteen dos should be enough to choose from. You'll never take down the Salmonids if you're just fussing over your look!