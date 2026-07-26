Splatoon Raiders Hideout Ship upgrades guide

Now that the Mechanic and Deep Cut have settled into their new life on a boat, it's time to make sure you get to work on the Splatoon Raiders Hideout Ship upgrades. With them, you'll be looting treasure in no time at all - plus, you and the team will have more of a relaxing and comfortable place to hang out.

Make sure you check out all there is to know about Splatoon Raiders gadgets and Splatoon Raiders relics, as these will form an important part of your overall build. Plus, read our Splatoon Raiders tips if you're having any issues.

What are the Splatoon Raiders Hideout Ship upgrades?

Alongside upgrading your training grounds and ship facilities, the Hideout Ship has two major upgrades that allow you to make more progress. Both upgrades offer new facilities, more space on your boat for training, and the chance to make new gadgets. They also slightly alter the appearance of your existing facilities.

Here are the new features when you unlock level two:

Facilities : weapon scrapping, part development

: weapon scrapping, part development Test range: three arcade games, shot machine, balloons, ride inkrail, one moving target, unbreakable target, some targets, power egg pack, gadget shaker

Here are the new features when you unlock level three:

Facilities: weapon power swapping, part upgrading

weapon power swapping, part upgrading Test range: four arcade games, two or three moving targets, many targets

How do I upgrade the Splatoon Raiders Hideout Ship?

To upgrade your ship, there are two things you need to do. Firstly, complete any outstanding ship facilities upgrades - whether it's weapon recycling or tank upgrades, you've got to clear the list before you get going. Secondly, reach a certain point in the story. You unlock the first upgrade after clearing Bowtlode Temple, and the second when you complete nearer the end of the campaign. You also need to gather the following materials:

Level two : one spirhalite gem, one steel eel's jaw, five salty tongue's buckets, and 1k spirhalite shards

: one spirhalite gem, one steel eel's jaw, five salty tongue's buckets, and 1k spirhalite shards Level three: two spirhalite gems, two drizzler's masks, three slammin' lid's lids, and 2k spirhalite shards

That's about it for Splatoon Raiders Hideout Ship upgrades - you'll be ready to go in no time!