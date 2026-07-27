Splatoon Raiders beats out Pokémon and Mario on Metacritic, but it can't dethrone Cory

Well, that's impressive.

Splatoon Raiders metacritic user score: Shiver on the back of a giant shark
Kayleigh Partleton Avatar

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Splatoon Raiders 
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From how much my colleague Holly gushed about Splatoon Raiders, I knew it had to be something special, and it turns out you all clearly think it is, too, as the single-player game has taken a rather impressive crown. As of now, Splatoon Raiders has the highest user score rating of any Nintendo game on Metacritic.

Yes, you read that right: Splatoon Raiders sits higher than any of the Mario games or Pokémon games. It's a truly impressive feat, putting it among a very elite line-up of games. Right now, it sits at number seven on the list of best games of all time by user score, putting it ahead of The Witcher 3 and its Hearts of Stone DLC, The Last of Us, and Nintendo's previous champion, The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask.

However, it's still behind Clair Obscure, The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine, Silent Hill 4, and, of all things, Disney Cory in the House. One look at our Splatoon Raiders review, in which Holly Alice gave it a ten, shows you that it's an excellent game that was always going to be a hit, but I'd be lying if I said I'm not surprised by this turn of events.

Sure, the Splatoon games are popular, and of course many of you were going to enjoy the single-player entry, but it topping some of those games is mighty impressive. I'm calling it now: Splatoon Raiders is taking home Family Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2026 - if it doesn't, I'll eat my hat. I don't have one, but I'll buy one.

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I know I've been calling it a single-player game, but it wouldn't be a true entry in the franchise without some Splatoon Raiders multiplayer, so maybe this all-time great can branch into another category, too.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Poppy Playtime, DBD, or FNAF, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox giveaways or testing out the latest OnePlus and the best gaming phones. For more of her words, head to PCGamesN, The Loadout, and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.

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