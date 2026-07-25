How to play Splatoon Raiders multiplayer

Splatoon Raiders online modes can be a little hard to work out, so we’re here to help.

splatoon raiders multiplayer - three green characters sitting on a treasure chest
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You can hop in and out of online Splatoon Raiders multiplayer modes in a couple of ways. Or, you can join your local friends, too. It can be a little confusing, though, so we've explained all the ways down below. If you need help, you can find it, or if you wish to assist someone else, you can do that too.

You can also unlock some Splatoon Raiders outfits by completing online games, and don't forget the Splatoon Raiders amiibo can get you even more clothing.

How do I play Splatoon Raiders in multiplayer?

There are a few different ways to play with other inklings and octolings in Splatoon Raiders. Most of them require an online connection and a Nintendo Switch Online membership, but you can also play locally with others.

splatoon raiders multiplayer - how to call for help

Call for help

If there's a specific level you want help with, you can click on it in the menu and press the '-' button to call for help from other players. This will add it to online matchmaking, and depending on the stage, one or two random players will join your lobby. Then you can prepare and start the raid with assistance.

splatoon raiders multiplayer - how to go help other players

Go help

When you're feeling charitable, you can offer yourself as help to other players. This, like the calling for help function, is random matchmaking. You'll join the lobby of a player requesting help. Once every half an hour, you can get a help bonus, which may be gems or other items.

Another thing to note about playing online with other random people is that your in-game name will be hidden. Every player shows up with a marine animal name, such as Ghost Crab, Albacore, or Arowana. This is to keep people's identity safe.

If you play a Temple level, the game will replay the associated cutscenes, and you can't skip them, so bear this in mind. Also, if you fail the raid, you get no rewards or loot at all.

splatoon raiders multiplayer - how to connect online

Connect online

You can connect either online or locally, by setting up a room using the machinery in the corner of the Hideout Ship. This allows you to choose which players you have joining you, unlike the methods above. The room allows up to four players, including yourself.

You can create a room for people on your friends list, or by using a keyword that people can search to find your lobby. A lot of players use the word 'splatoon' to find players quickly, so you can do this to quickly find a game. Using a room also means you don't automatically leave after completing one level, and you can do more than one at a time.

splatoon raiders multiplayer - how to connect locally

Local play

There's also a local play option to invite players that are near you - very near you - in real life into a room. They will need their own Switch 2 and a copy of the game, as there's no split-screening here.

For more assistance of other kinds, you can check out our Splatoon Raiders relics and Splatoon Raiders character guides right here.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.

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