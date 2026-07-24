All Splatoon Raiders outfits and how to get them

Check out all the fresh Splatoon Raiders outfits available in the game, and how you can get your hands on them.

A selection of splatoon raiders outfits available in the game
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A big part of the Splatoon franchise is your clothing. How fresh is your wardrobe? Which shoes do you rock? You may be wondering which Splatoon Raiders outfits you can get, so below is every outfit you can unlock and how to get it. Unfortunately, outfits are just one piece, so you can't mix and match pieces, but there are some really cool ones.

For some outfits, you need Splatoon Raiders amiibo figures, so check our guide on how to get them. Then, make sure to check how to get every Splatoon Raiders relic, too.

How do I unlock new outfits in Splatoon Raiders?

To freshen up your wardrobe and get a new Splatoon Raiders outfit, you need to unlock it by completing a requirement. You start the game with three options unlocked that you can swap freely between, but there are 38 others to gain.

Some require you to complete simple tasks like reaching level five in the game, whereas others need you to reach the end of the game's story and complete some harder quests… like finishing every dungeon on Spicy mode. Good luck, fellow squids.

All Splatoon Raiders outfits

Here's every outfit available in the game, and how to unlock it. Please note that this guide is a work in progress, and there are some we haven't found the information for yet.

Outfit How to unlock
A splatoon raiders outfit on an octoling Speed Mechanic Unlocked automatically
A splatoon raiders outfit on an octoling Power Mechanic Unlocked automatically
A splatoon raiders outfit on an octoling Tactical Mechanic Unlocked automatically
A splatoon raiders outfit on an octoling Sea-Lettuce Camo Develop three Speed Tank gadgets
A splatoon raiders outfit on an octoling Seaweed Camo Develop three Power Tank gadgets
A splatoon raiders outfit on an octoling Algae Camo Develop three Tactical Tank gadgets
A splatoon raiders outfit on an octoling Plane Craft Clear five dens
A splatoon raiders outfit on an octoling Hammer Craft Clear five Sampler dungeons
A splatoon raiders outfit on an octoling Bond Craft Clear five dungeons on Spicy or harder
A splatoon raiders outfit on an octoling ?????? (TBC) Reach level 50
A splatoon raiders outfit on an octoling Shiny Prism Reach level 30
A splatoon raiders outfit on an octoling Sparkle Prism Reach level 10
A splatoon raiders outfit on an octoling Triple Squid Ink Power up all tanks twice
A splatoon raiders outfit on an octoling Super Squid Ink Power up any tank
A splatoon raiders outfit on an octoling Ultra Squid Ink Power up any tank twice
A splatoon raiders outfit on an octoling ?????? (TBC) Call for help and clear a dungeon in multiplayer
A splatoon raiders outfit on an octoling Booyah Workwear Answer a call for help and clear a dungeon in multiplayer
A splatoon raiders outfit on an octoling ?????? (TBC) Create or join a multiplayer room and clear a dungeon
A splatoon raiders outfit on an octoling Blue Paradise Construct Weapon Power Swapping and Part Development
A splatoon raiders outfit on an octoling Red Paradise Reach hideout ship level two
A splatoon raiders outfit on an octoling Purple Paradise Reach hideout ship level three
A splatoon raiders outfit on an octoling Fishbone Punk Scrap ten weapons
A splatoon raiders outfit on an octoling Crimson Punk Swap or upgrade a weapon power
A splatoon raiders outfit on an octoling Checkmate Punk Upgrade a weapon to level +5
A splatoon raiders outfit on an octoling Twilight Avant-Garde Upgrade ten gadget parts
A splatoon raiders outfit on an octoling Dawn Avant-Garde Develop one gadget part of four-star rarity or higher
A splatoon raiders outfit on an octoling Dusk Avant-Garde Develop ten gadget parts
A splatoon raiders outfit on an octoling ?????? (TBC) Earn rank A or higher in all arcade games
A splatoon raiders outfit on an octoling Genius Bot pro Collect all hidden-ruins treasure
A splatoon raiders outfit on an octoling ?????? (TBC) Clear all dungeons on Super Spicy
A splatoon raiders outfit on an octoling Dingy Tank Top Defeat the Salmonarch
?????? (TBC) Collect all relics

Four splatoon raiders outfits you can get using amiibo figures

Splatoon Raiders amiibo outfits

The following outfits require you to scan amiibo figures in order to unlock them. The three new amiibo for Raiders have specific outfits related to each character, but you can also get the 'Bite Waders', based on the Salmon Run outfit, by using any amiibo from the Splatoon series.

You can see all four outfits in the picture above.

Outfit How to unlock
?????? (TBC) Scan Splatoon Raiders Shiver figure
?????? (TBC) Scan Splatoon Raiders Big Man figure
?????? (TBC) Scan Splatoon Raiders Frye figure
Bite Waders Scan any Splatoon amiibo

If you're thinking of picking up the new Switch game, take a peek at our glowing Splatoon Raiders review to sway your opinion.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.

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