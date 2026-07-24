All Splatoon Raiders outfits and how to get them

A big part of the Splatoon franchise is your clothing. How fresh is your wardrobe? Which shoes do you rock? You may be wondering which Splatoon Raiders outfits you can get, so below is every outfit you can unlock and how to get it. Unfortunately, outfits are just one piece, so you can't mix and match pieces, but there are some really cool ones.

For some outfits, you need Splatoon Raiders amiibo figures, so check our guide on how to get them. Then, make sure to check how to get every Splatoon Raiders relic, too.

How do I unlock new outfits in Splatoon Raiders?

To freshen up your wardrobe and get a new Splatoon Raiders outfit, you need to unlock it by completing a requirement. You start the game with three options unlocked that you can swap freely between, but there are 38 others to gain.

Some require you to complete simple tasks like reaching level five in the game, whereas others need you to reach the end of the game's story and complete some harder quests… like finishing every dungeon on Spicy mode. Good luck, fellow squids.

All Splatoon Raiders outfits

Here's every outfit available in the game, and how to unlock it. Please note that this guide is a work in progress, and there are some we haven't found the information for yet.

Outfit How to unlock Speed Mechanic Unlocked automatically Power Mechanic Unlocked automatically Tactical Mechanic Unlocked automatically Sea-Lettuce Camo Develop three Speed Tank gadgets Seaweed Camo Develop three Power Tank gadgets Algae Camo Develop three Tactical Tank gadgets Plane Craft Clear five dens Hammer Craft Clear five Sampler dungeons Bond Craft Clear five dungeons on Spicy or harder ?????? (TBC) Reach level 50 Shiny Prism Reach level 30 Sparkle Prism Reach level 10 Triple Squid Ink Power up all tanks twice Super Squid Ink Power up any tank Ultra Squid Ink Power up any tank twice ?????? (TBC) Call for help and clear a dungeon in multiplayer Booyah Workwear Answer a call for help and clear a dungeon in multiplayer ?????? (TBC) Create or join a multiplayer room and clear a dungeon Blue Paradise Construct Weapon Power Swapping and Part Development Red Paradise Reach hideout ship level two Purple Paradise Reach hideout ship level three Fishbone Punk Scrap ten weapons Crimson Punk Swap or upgrade a weapon power Checkmate Punk Upgrade a weapon to level +5 Twilight Avant-Garde Upgrade ten gadget parts Dawn Avant-Garde Develop one gadget part of four-star rarity or higher Dusk Avant-Garde Develop ten gadget parts ?????? (TBC) Earn rank A or higher in all arcade games Genius Bot pro Collect all hidden-ruins treasure ?????? (TBC) Clear all dungeons on Super Spicy Dingy Tank Top Defeat the Salmonarch ?????? (TBC) Collect all relics

Splatoon Raiders amiibo outfits

The following outfits require you to scan amiibo figures in order to unlock them. The three new amiibo for Raiders have specific outfits related to each character, but you can also get the 'Bite Waders', based on the Salmon Run outfit, by using any amiibo from the Splatoon series.

You can see all four outfits in the picture above.

Outfit How to unlock ?????? (TBC) Scan Splatoon Raiders Shiver figure ?????? (TBC) Scan Splatoon Raiders Big Man figure ?????? (TBC) Scan Splatoon Raiders Frye figure Bite Waders Scan any Splatoon amiibo

If you're thinking of picking up the new Switch game, take a peek at our glowing Splatoon Raiders review to sway your opinion.