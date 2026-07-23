Splatoon Raiders relics guide

If you want to be good at the game, you're going to need to know all about Splatoon Raiders relics. These items can give you a nifty boost when you need it most, including for your speed, tactical, and power tanks.

Grab some Splatoon Raiders tips to make sure you get a good start in the Spirhalite Islands. Plus, make sure you check out our Splatoon Raiders review to find out why we gave the game a dazzling 10/10.

What are Splatoon Raiders relics?

Splatoon Raiders relics are items that you can equip to your ink tanks to give you a buff. Some relics are standalone, but many pair with one or two other relics to provide a multifaceted boost as you unlock more. The combinations are pretty endless, meaning you'll be able to play around with the effects that help you the most.

Relics that can fuse will automatically do so after you finish a level. If you want to check out all the relics you've gotten, you can view them with Big Man at the hoard on the Hideout Ship, or simply open the menu.

How do I get Splatoon Raiders relics?

Put simply, the treasure that you get at the end of a level is the best way to get relics. You can find them in grey, blue, and purple rarities, with purple being the rarest, and some relics require you to use the corresponding tank that they match with to complete a stage and unlock them. That means you should aim to clear all the Buried Ruins raids with all three tanks. Think of it as a good way to hone your skills!

What are relic powers in Splatoon Raiders?

Relic powers are the buffs you get with your equipped relics. Whether it's reducing ink consumption, increasing your shot power, providing ink on the ground for you to swim in, or something else, there are tons of ways that relic powers can aid you in your time of need.

You can equip one at the start of the game, and by the end, you can equip five at a time. It's up to you to figure out the best combination of survivability, damage boost, and tank-specific abilities that work for you.