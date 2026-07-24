Splatoon Raiders weapons guide

Our Splatoon Raiders weapons guide has all of the weapon types in the game and the total options available.

A character equipped with a splatoon raiders weapon
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Perhaps the most key part of your build is your Splatoon Raiders weapon. Which type you choose depends on your playstyle preference, but there's something to fit everyone comfortably. Or, you can take out that Charger you don't gel with and set yourself a challenge. You can see the categories below, along with each specific weapon we've found.

Along with your weapon, you need to pay attention to Splatoon Raiders gadgets. Thankfully, we've got a guide for that.

All Splatoon Raiders weapons

Below are all the different types of weapons available in Splatoon Raiders. Some make an appearance in all previous games, whereas others feature in Splatoon 3 or 2.

This list is a work in progress, and we'll add to it as we find more weapons in the game.

splatoon raiders weapons - a flamingo splattershot jr in the menu

Shooters

These are easy to use with a high rate of fire, so coverage and taking down enemies is easy. There are 18 total weapons of this type to find, including Splattershot, Splattershot Jr, and Squelcher models.

  • Plastic-bottle Splattershot
  • Soap-bottle Splattershot
  • Glass-bottle Splattershot
  • Primo Plastic-bottle Splattershot
  • Water-Wing Splattershot Jr
  • Flamingo Splattershot Jr
  • Lifeguard Splattershot Jr
  • Jam Squelcher
  • Perfume Squelcher
  • Olive-oil Squelcher

splatoon raiders weapons - a shrimp roller in the menu

Rollers

These weapons are excellent for coverage and against smaller enemies. You can lift them to fling a line of ink, too. There are 12 in total to find.

  • Balloon Roller
  • Shrimp Roller
  • Inner-tube Roller
  • Duct Roller
  • Turbine Roller
  • Engine Roller

splatoon raiders weapons - an unleaded 4k in the menu

Chargers

These are Splatoon's snipers. Take aim, charge up your shot, and deliver a strong shot to enemies. There are 12 in total to find, including 4k and Charger models.

  • Diesel 4K
  • Unleaded 4K
  • High-octane 4K
  • Detergent Charger
  • Cleaner Charger
  • Bleach Charger

splatoon raiders weapons - a camo slosher in the menu

Sloshers

These buckets provide a strong shot using a lot of ink at once, and excel at coverage. There are 12 in total to find as you work through the game.

  • Polyethylene Slosher
  • Sand Slosher
  • Camo Slosher
  • Oil-Drum Pow Slosher
  • Shichirin Pow Slosher
  • Clay-Pot Pow Slosher

splatoon raiders weapons - a buoy splatling in the menu

Splatlings

Charge up and let loose with a barrage of ink. You're vulnerable while charging, but the damage is worth it. There are 12 Splatlings in total to find.

  • LPG Splatling
  • ABC Splatling
  • LN2 Splatling
  • Gas-Can Splatling
  • Buoy Splatling
  • Water-Jug Splatling
  • Primo Buoy Splatling

splatoon raiders weapons - a set of diner dualies in the menu

Dualies

Two guns you can use at once, in each hand, that allow you to use dodge rolls. Your damage increases after rolling. There are 12 in total to find, including Twincan and Dualie forms.

  • Diner Dualies
  • Sippy-Cup Dualies
  • Sport-Bottle Dualies
  • Aluminum Twincans
  • Steel Twincans

splatoon raiders weapons - a fruit brella in the menu

Brellas

As these are umbrellas, you can open them to block some attacks. Some models allow you to launch the open section at enemies. There are 12 in total to find.

  • Palm Brella
  • Flower Brella
  • Fruit Brella
  • Tarp Brella
  • Food-Stall Brella
  • Thermal Brella

splatoon raiders weapons - a butane blaster in the menu

Blasters

These provide a slow rate of fire, but deal hefty damage with big shots of ink. There are 12 in total to find.

  • Oil Blaster
  • Steam Blaster
  • Butane Blaster
  • Toy-Claw Blaster
  • Toy-Horn Blaster

splatoon raiders weapons - a pulley brush in the menu

Brushes

You can use these brushes flat on the ground, or hit ZR to perform swipes at enemies. There are six Brushes in total to find.

  • Cycle Brush
  • Pulley Brush
  • Touring Brush

splatoon raiders weapons - an alpine stringer in the menu

Stringers

These big bows can send five shots of ink at once. Charging shots provides higher damage and a bigger range. You can find six different bows.

  • Bamboo Stringer
  • Alpine Stringer

splatoon raiders weapons - a splatana in the menu

Splatanas

Returning from Splatoon 3 are Splatanas - weapons that you can use like brushes by swiping quickly, or charging a shot to hit targets further off with heavier damage. There are six in total to find.

  • Wooden Splatana
  • Plastic Splatana

How do I get more weapons in Splatoon Raiders?

While playing through the game, we've found that weapons drop randomly when defeating enemies and breaking crates in each level. We haven't found any particular rhyme or reason as to which rarity you get, either. So, the easy answer is - get out there and get splatting, then check your inventory when you're done.

What are Splatoon Raiders weapons?

Weapons are the vessels you use to hurl ink at enemies and the ground. The designs are similar to previous games, but this time made of crud you find on the islands you're shipwrecked on.

There are no new categories of weapon, but they do come in rarities now. You can get one-star (grey), two-star (blue), three-star (purple), and four-star (yellow/gold) weapons, along with prismatic, shiny five-star options in the late game. These are the 'Primo' weapons in the list above, and can be upgraded ten times, rather than five.

splatoon raiders weapons station where you can upgrade and scrap weapons

Can I upgrade my weapons?

One of the few Splatoon Raiders characters, Frye, runs the weapon-related part of the ship. You can visit her to upgrade your weapons at first, then eventually scrap options you don't want or need, and swap abilities around when you progress far enough in the story. Most weapons allow you to upgrade them five levels, but as mentioned above, Primo weapons can be upgraded ten times.

Upgrading weapons costs spirhalite and requires some enemy drops. Good news, though: you get a stack of spirhalite back when scrapping unwanted options to then spend on bettering your main.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.

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