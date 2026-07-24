Splatoon Raiders weapons guide

Perhaps the most key part of your build is your Splatoon Raiders weapon. Which type you choose depends on your playstyle preference, but there's something to fit everyone comfortably. Or, you can take out that Charger you don't gel with and set yourself a challenge. You can see the categories below, along with each specific weapon we've found.
Along with your weapon, you need to pay attention to Splatoon Raiders gadgets. Thankfully, we've got a guide for that.
All Splatoon Raiders weapons
Below are all the different types of weapons available in Splatoon Raiders. Some make an appearance in all previous games, whereas others feature in Splatoon 3 or 2.
This list is a work in progress, and we'll add to it as we find more weapons in the game.
Shooters
These are easy to use with a high rate of fire, so coverage and taking down enemies is easy. There are 18 total weapons of this type to find, including Splattershot, Splattershot Jr, and Squelcher models.
- Plastic-bottle Splattershot
- Soap-bottle Splattershot
- Glass-bottle Splattershot
- Primo Plastic-bottle Splattershot
- Water-Wing Splattershot Jr
- Flamingo Splattershot Jr
- Lifeguard Splattershot Jr
- Jam Squelcher
- Perfume Squelcher
- Olive-oil Squelcher
Rollers
These weapons are excellent for coverage and against smaller enemies. You can lift them to fling a line of ink, too. There are 12 in total to find.
Chargers
These are Splatoon's snipers. Take aim, charge up your shot, and deliver a strong shot to enemies. There are 12 in total to find, including 4k and Charger models.
Sloshers
These buckets provide a strong shot using a lot of ink at once, and excel at coverage. There are 12 in total to find as you work through the game.
- Polyethylene Slosher
- Sand Slosher
- Camo Slosher
- Oil-Drum Pow Slosher
- Shichirin Pow Slosher
- Clay-Pot Pow Slosher
Splatlings
Charge up and let loose with a barrage of ink. You're vulnerable while charging, but the damage is worth it. There are 12 Splatlings in total to find.
- LPG Splatling
- ABC Splatling
- LN2 Splatling
- Gas-Can Splatling
- Buoy Splatling
- Water-Jug Splatling
- Primo Buoy Splatling
Dualies
Two guns you can use at once, in each hand, that allow you to use dodge rolls. Your damage increases after rolling. There are 12 in total to find, including Twincan and Dualie forms.
Brellas
As these are umbrellas, you can open them to block some attacks. Some models allow you to launch the open section at enemies. There are 12 in total to find.
Blasters
These provide a slow rate of fire, but deal hefty damage with big shots of ink. There are 12 in total to find.
Brushes
You can use these brushes flat on the ground, or hit ZR to perform swipes at enemies. There are six Brushes in total to find.
Stringers
These big bows can send five shots of ink at once. Charging shots provides higher damage and a bigger range. You can find six different bows.
Splatanas
Returning from Splatoon 3 are Splatanas - weapons that you can use like brushes by swiping quickly, or charging a shot to hit targets further off with heavier damage. There are six in total to find.
- Wooden Splatana
- Plastic Splatana
How do I get more weapons in Splatoon Raiders?
While playing through the game, we've found that weapons drop randomly when defeating enemies and breaking crates in each level. We haven't found any particular rhyme or reason as to which rarity you get, either. So, the easy answer is - get out there and get splatting, then check your inventory when you're done.
What are Splatoon Raiders weapons?
Weapons are the vessels you use to hurl ink at enemies and the ground. The designs are similar to previous games, but this time made of crud you find on the islands you're shipwrecked on.
There are no new categories of weapon, but they do come in rarities now. You can get one-star (grey), two-star (blue), three-star (purple), and four-star (yellow/gold) weapons, along with prismatic, shiny five-star options in the late game. These are the 'Primo' weapons in the list above, and can be upgraded ten times, rather than five.
Can I upgrade my weapons?
One of the few Splatoon Raiders characters, Frye, runs the weapon-related part of the ship. You can visit her to upgrade your weapons at first, then eventually scrap options you don't want or need, and swap abilities around when you progress far enough in the story. Most weapons allow you to upgrade them five levels, but as mentioned above, Primo weapons can be upgraded ten times.
Upgrading weapons costs spirhalite and requires some enemy drops. Good news, though: you get a stack of spirhalite back when scrapping unwanted options to then spend on bettering your main.