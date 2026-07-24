Splatoon Raiders weapons guide

Perhaps the most key part of your build is your Splatoon Raiders weapon. Which type you choose depends on your playstyle preference, but there's something to fit everyone comfortably. Or, you can take out that Charger you don't gel with and set yourself a challenge. You can see the categories below, along with each specific weapon we've found.

Along with your weapon, you need to pay attention to Splatoon Raiders gadgets. Thankfully, we've got a guide for that.

All Splatoon Raiders weapons

Below are all the different types of weapons available in Splatoon Raiders. Some make an appearance in all previous games, whereas others feature in Splatoon 3 or 2.

This list is a work in progress, and we'll add to it as we find more weapons in the game.

Shooters

These are easy to use with a high rate of fire, so coverage and taking down enemies is easy. There are 18 total weapons of this type to find, including Splattershot, Splattershot Jr, and Squelcher models.

Plastic-bottle Splattershot

Soap-bottle Splattershot

Glass-bottle Splattershot

Primo Plastic-bottle Splattershot

Water-Wing Splattershot Jr

Flamingo Splattershot Jr

Lifeguard Splattershot Jr

Jam Squelcher

Perfume Squelcher

Olive-oil Squelcher

Rollers

These weapons are excellent for coverage and against smaller enemies. You can lift them to fling a line of ink, too. There are 12 in total to find.

Balloon Roller

Shrimp Roller

Inner-tube Roller

Duct Roller

Turbine Roller

Engine Roller

Chargers

These are Splatoon's snipers. Take aim, charge up your shot, and deliver a strong shot to enemies. There are 12 in total to find, including 4k and Charger models.

Diesel 4K

Unleaded 4K

High-octane 4K

Detergent Charger

Cleaner Charger

Bleach Charger

Sloshers

These buckets provide a strong shot using a lot of ink at once, and excel at coverage. There are 12 in total to find as you work through the game.

Polyethylene Slosher

Sand Slosher

Camo Slosher

Oil-Drum Pow Slosher

Shichirin Pow Slosher

Clay-Pot Pow Slosher

Splatlings

Charge up and let loose with a barrage of ink. You're vulnerable while charging, but the damage is worth it. There are 12 Splatlings in total to find.

LPG Splatling

ABC Splatling

LN2 Splatling

Gas-Can Splatling

Buoy Splatling

Water-Jug Splatling

Primo Buoy Splatling

Dualies

Two guns you can use at once, in each hand, that allow you to use dodge rolls. Your damage increases after rolling. There are 12 in total to find, including Twincan and Dualie forms.

Diner Dualies

Sippy-Cup Dualies

Sport-Bottle Dualies

Aluminum Twincans

Steel Twincans

Brellas

As these are umbrellas, you can open them to block some attacks. Some models allow you to launch the open section at enemies. There are 12 in total to find.

Palm Brella

Flower Brella

Fruit Brella

Tarp Brella

Food-Stall Brella

Thermal Brella

Blasters

These provide a slow rate of fire, but deal hefty damage with big shots of ink. There are 12 in total to find.

Oil Blaster

Steam Blaster

Butane Blaster

Toy-Claw Blaster

Toy-Horn Blaster

Brushes

You can use these brushes flat on the ground, or hit ZR to perform swipes at enemies. There are six Brushes in total to find.

Cycle Brush

Pulley Brush

Touring Brush

Stringers

These big bows can send five shots of ink at once. Charging shots provides higher damage and a bigger range. You can find six different bows.

Bamboo Stringer

Alpine Stringer

Splatanas

Returning from Splatoon 3 are Splatanas - weapons that you can use like brushes by swiping quickly, or charging a shot to hit targets further off with heavier damage. There are six in total to find.

Wooden Splatana

Plastic Splatana

How do I get more weapons in Splatoon Raiders?

While playing through the game, we've found that weapons drop randomly when defeating enemies and breaking crates in each level. We haven't found any particular rhyme or reason as to which rarity you get, either. So, the easy answer is - get out there and get splatting, then check your inventory when you're done.

What are Splatoon Raiders weapons?

Weapons are the vessels you use to hurl ink at enemies and the ground. The designs are similar to previous games, but this time made of crud you find on the islands you're shipwrecked on.

There are no new categories of weapon, but they do come in rarities now. You can get one-star (grey), two-star (blue), three-star (purple), and four-star (yellow/gold) weapons, along with prismatic, shiny five-star options in the late game. These are the 'Primo' weapons in the list above, and can be upgraded ten times, rather than five.

Can I upgrade my weapons?

One of the few Splatoon Raiders characters, Frye, runs the weapon-related part of the ship. You can visit her to upgrade your weapons at first, then eventually scrap options you don't want or need, and swap abilities around when you progress far enough in the story. Most weapons allow you to upgrade them five levels, but as mentioned above, Primo weapons can be upgraded ten times.

Upgrading weapons costs spirhalite and requires some enemy drops. Good news, though: you get a stack of spirhalite back when scrapping unwanted options to then spend on bettering your main.