Hazelight Studios officially unveils Split Fiction at The Game Awards

Hazelight Studios founder Josef Fares took to the stage at The Game Awards 2024 to unveil his new chaotic multiplayer game Split Fiction

One month ago, the internet was abuzz as Hazelight Studios and its founder, Josef Fares, teased the developer’s next game, Split Fiction, and what better place to officially unveil it than at The Game Awards? It’s extra special as It Takes Two, the studio’s last game, picked up the Game of the Year accolade at TGA 2021.

The new game, Split Fiction, looks to offer exactly what you’d expect from a Josef Fares game, and that’s a thought-provoking multiplayer game. Any time there’s a tease for a new Hazelight Studios game, the PT team takes notice, especially after giving a big nine in our It Takes Two Switch review.

Split Fiction is a bit more action-heavy than It Takes Two and A Way Out. Two friends end up in a world they created together, and they need to find their way through both a sci-fi world and a fantasy world in order to get home and stop a corporation from stealing their stories.

Naturally, the game still features puzzles that require you and your friend to work closely together, so it’s a multiplayer game, action game, and puzzle game all in one. If you’re as excited about Split Fiction as I am, I have great news: it’s mere months away with a release window of 2025.

While we don’t know what platforms it’s coming to, It Takes Two is on Nintendo Switch, so I’m holding out hope that even if Split Fiction doesn’t land on the current console, it still finds its way onto the Nintendo Switch 2.

