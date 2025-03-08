Traditional co-op games are somewhat of a lost art, with the age of couch multiplayer gradually drifting away. Hazelight Studios’ latest offering Split Fiction brings you and your chosen friend together on a brand-new adventure across fantastical settings, and the call for good ole’ fashioned co-op shenanigans is loud and clear on Steam right now.

Just mere days after releasing on March 6, 2025, Split Fiction is currently holding steady on Steam Charts, surpassing the likes of NetEase’s Marvel Rivals and open-world game opus Grand Theft Auto 5. It has quite a way to go before it even touches Dota 2, PUBG: Battlegrounds, or Monster Hunter Wilds, but it’s nonetheless impressive position for Hazelight’s new co-op hit.

At the time of publication, Split Fiction has just over 162,000 current players online, with a total of 3 million hours played already. At the game’s all-time peak, nearly 200,000 players have hopped in to explore the exciting worlds Hazelight has conjured up.

The studio’s founder, Josef Fares, has been heavily prevalent in Split Fiction’s marketing, driving home the importance of friendship in gaming. It’s made even more poignant given that arguably Split Fiction’s best feature lies within its excellent Friend’s Pass.

Did you know you can play Split Fiction for free? That’s regardless of whether you’re playing on Steam Deck, a Steam Deck alternative like the Asus ROG Ally, or consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

As long as you own a copy of the game, you can extend your friend an invitation to download it for free and play it with you. For those of you looking for someone to squad up with, Hazelight has also launched a brand-new Discord server dedicated to matching players up with other budding multiplayer fans.

Like It Takes Two before it, Split Fiction is a certified smash critically. You can read this Split Fiction review from our friends at PCGamesN, where they award it a glowing 9/10 score.

