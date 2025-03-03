Can I play Splitgate 2 on Steam Deck? After ceasing updates for the original game in September 2022, 1047 Games is back with Splitgate 2. Revamped with a sporty aesthetic and the power of Unreal Engine 5, sniping players through portals has never been so good. If you’re keen to get some Splitgate 2 Steam Deck firefights booted up, we’re here to get you into the arena with ease.

Whether it becomes one of the best Steam Deck games is another conversation, but we do have other helpful guides for Valve’s handheld. Check out these guides for all your Black Ops 6 Steam Deck, Fortnite Steam Deck, and Marvel Rivals Steam Deck needs.

Can I play Splitgate 2 on Steam Deck?

Yes, you can play Splitgate 2 on Steam Deck. While some FPS games with multiplayer require one of the many Steam Deck alternatives to get around anti-cheat issues, Splitgate 2 runs fantastically on the Steam Deck. Even with lots of hectic action and portals to jump through, Splitgate 2 can easily surpass 40 FPS on the handheld and still look decent graphically.

The Splitgate 2 open alpha concludes on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, but there will likely be more chances to play it again before it launches.

Is Splitgate 2 Steam Deck verified?

Developer 1047 Games has confirmed that Splitgate 2 will have Steam Deck support at launch. Addressing player questions on social media, the studio affirmed its plans to aid Splitgate 2’s functionality on Valve’s console.

How do I install Splitgate 2 on Steam Deck?

To play Splitgate 2 on your Steam Deck when it launches, you’ll need to go to the Steam Marketplace, add it to your library, and accept the download prompt. Splitgate 2’s final size is yet to be determined, but we reckon it’ll exceed the 30 GB mark.

And there you have it. That’s all you need to know about playing Splitgate 2 on your Steam Deck. While you let it install, dive into our list of the best retro handhelds. For a different type of action, check out our Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Steam Deck, Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Steam Deck, Keep Driving Steam Deck, Hogwarts Legacy Steam Deck, and Palworld Steam Deck guides.