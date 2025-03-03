We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Splitgate 2 Nintendo Switch 2 port “possible” as 1047 Games teases launch plans

Splitgate 2 is already shaping up to be a highly fun shooter, and it may end up on the long-awaited Nintendo Switch 2 if you’re patient.

Splitgate 2 Nintendo Switch 2: An image of an Aeros operator with a weapon.
Sam Comrie's Avatar

Published:

Splitgate 2 

Splitgate 2 emerged as my Gamescom 2024 highlight, especially playing it on a stage surrounded by thousands of people. I’m still chasing that feeling, but the recent Splitgate 2 open alpha has got me pretty close to it. As developer 1047 Games prepares to unveil its launch plans, the studio comments on whether a Nintendo Switch 2 version is in the works.

With the rumored hardware capabilities alleging that the Nintendo Switch 2 can support triple-A games, we’re wondering what new Switch games are coming. Splitgate 2 could be one of many FPS games joining the handheld’s roster, as 1047 Games expresses in a recent post on X that the shooter won’t be on Nintendo Switch 2 “at launch, but beyond that it’s possible.” This follows the studio’s confirmation that Splitgate 2 Steam Deck support will be present on Valve’s console when the shooter drops, a positive affirmation that 1047 Games is keeping small-screen players in mind.

In a separate Reddit thread, the developer teases when Splitgate 2 will launch: “Soon(ish). 2025. Happy to confirm it will not only be before December, but before November.” Given that Activision typically likes to release its annual Call of Duty entry between October and November, we reckon that a September release might be on 1047 Games’ radar. Of course, there’s still the Goliath challenge of avoiding Grand Theft Auto 6, with Rockstar rumored to be aiming for a similar launch period.

The fact that a door – or portal rather – to playing Splitgate 2 on portable gaming consoles could be an indicator as to what the Nintendo Switch 2 is capable of. The current iteration of the Nintendo Switch falls behind when it comes to premium quality shooters dominating the charts right now.

YouTube Thumbnail

Despite telling me last year that a Marvel Rivals mobile or Switch port wasn’t on the cards, NetEase’s superhero hit may end up on the forthcoming device after all. If Microsoft’s promise to bring Call of Duty to the Nintendo Switch begins this year, the Nintendo Switch 2 may have a stacked library to contend with.

For more of the latest mobile hardware and gaming news, follow us on Google News to stay in the loop.

Sam joined Pocket Tactics in July 2024, following his initial role at The Loadout. You can also find his byline on articles for NME, Inverse, Turtle Beach, and Dexerto. It’s safe to say he’s put his degrees in creative media and journalism to good use. Since becoming a games journalist, Sam has attended industry events such as Gamescom, attended hands-on previews for major triple-A games, and spoken to some of the biggest developers in the world. Sam covers the latest iOS and Android news, but he's also a Warframe convert and Call of Duty Mobile fiend, and will try just about anything that Roblox throws at him. That's if he can find time to get away from grinding FPS games on his Asus Rog Ally, and finding any opportunity to talk about Foo Fighters.