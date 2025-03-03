Splitgate 2 emerged as my Gamescom 2024 highlight, especially playing it on a stage surrounded by thousands of people. I’m still chasing that feeling, but the recent Splitgate 2 open alpha has got me pretty close to it. As developer 1047 Games prepares to unveil its launch plans, the studio comments on whether a Nintendo Switch 2 version is in the works.

With the rumored hardware capabilities alleging that the Nintendo Switch 2 can support triple-A games, we’re wondering what new Switch games are coming. Splitgate 2 could be one of many FPS games joining the handheld’s roster, as 1047 Games expresses in a recent post on X that the shooter won’t be on Nintendo Switch 2 “at launch, but beyond that it’s possible.” This follows the studio’s confirmation that Splitgate 2 Steam Deck support will be present on Valve’s console when the shooter drops, a positive affirmation that 1047 Games is keeping small-screen players in mind.

In a separate Reddit thread, the developer teases when Splitgate 2 will launch: “Soon(ish). 2025. Happy to confirm it will not only be before December, but before November.” Given that Activision typically likes to release its annual Call of Duty entry between October and November, we reckon that a September release might be on 1047 Games’ radar. Of course, there’s still the Goliath challenge of avoiding Grand Theft Auto 6, with Rockstar rumored to be aiming for a similar launch period.

The fact that a door – or portal rather – to playing Splitgate 2 on portable gaming consoles could be an indicator as to what the Nintendo Switch 2 is capable of. The current iteration of the Nintendo Switch falls behind when it comes to premium quality shooters dominating the charts right now.

Despite telling me last year that a Marvel Rivals mobile or Switch port wasn’t on the cards, NetEase’s superhero hit may end up on the forthcoming device after all. If Microsoft’s promise to bring Call of Duty to the Nintendo Switch begins this year, the Nintendo Switch 2 may have a stacked library to contend with.

