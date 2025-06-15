The Blue Blur, Sonic the Hedgehog, is no stranger to crossovers, and his next multiversal destination is Supercell's Squad Busters. Following the game's 2.0 overhaul, Sonic is joining the cast as a new Hero character, alongside some other familiar faces.

Unsurprisingly, Sonic takes on the Speedster role in Squad Busters, helping to boost your squad's movement and attack speed while active. He can also turn into Super Sonic, which makes him invincible for a few seconds. Plus, his passive ability synergizes with the other Speedster Squad Busters characters, letting you make a team that's built for speed.

The leading man isn't the only Sonic character joining the roster, as you can unlock both Tails and Knuckles as accompanying Squaddies. Tails' Laser Cannon power is a strong DPS option, and Knuckles can use his fists to dig for loot and uppercut enemies on the way out. Tails and Knuckles even have full evolution lines like the other Squaddies, and their baby versions are adorable.

You can unlock Sonic and his crew through an in-game event, which starts on June 17th and runs for three weeks. Collect rings in battles, via the shop, and from daily rewards to progress through the event track to unlock Sonic. You can then recruit Knuckles and Tails for free through Sonic's hero journey track by purchasing his hero points with more rings.

So, while you wait for the new Sonic game to drop, squad up with Sega's iconic blue hedgehog in Squad Busters and speed your way to victory. Check out our Squad Busters codes guide for some extra help, and give Sonic's other mobile outings a try with Sonic Rumble and the Apple Arcade game Sonic Dream Team.